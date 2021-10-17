×
"This is abuse" - Miesha Tate slams Aspen Ladd's coach Jim West for 'breaking her spirit' between rounds against Norma Dumont

Miesha Tate (left) and Aspen Ladd (right) [Images Courtesy: @mieshatate and @aspenladd on Instagram]
Modified Oct 17, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Aspen Ladd got the chance to headline her second UFC event at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont. The 26-year-old made her featherweight debut against Norma Dumont. Ladd came up short in the fight as 'The Immortal' scored a unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the bout 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 in the Brazilian fighter's favor.

One thing to be noticed in an otherwise underwhelming fight was the corner advice Ladd was getting from her coaches in-between rounds. Coach Jim West was seen almost scolding Ladd for not showing too much activity in the fight.

"You are down three to zero. Please tell me what you're doing. You have to throw more than one punch," said Jim West.
Please tell me what you're doing.
#UFCVegas40 https://t.co/nLlmttXcZy

Former UFC champion Miesha Tate lashed out at the coach for his words.

This is ABUSE, what a douche
Glad I’m not the only one to see it twitter.com/charlie7929895…

When a Twitter user pointed out that Ladd's coach did the same thing in her last fight and it worked for her, Tate responded by saying:

You’re joking me right? Maybe the only reason she’s even starting slow is because of him. She is a FIGHTER and there’s only one thing holding her back. twitter.com/lbar1621/statu…

'Cupcake' also accused West of breaking the 26-year-old's spirit in the middle of the fight.

"She woulda done that without him it’s who she is. He will take credit for her win but never for her loss. Trust me she can only take so much of this abuse before it breaks her spirit," wrote Miesha Tate.
She woulda done that without him it’s who she is. He will take credit for her win but never for her loss. Trust me she can only take so much of this abuse before it breaks her spirit. twitter.com/daveyyyyyyyyyy…

MMA personalities react to the in-round exchanges between Aspen Ladd and her coach

Several MMA personalities put out tweets sharing their thoughts on the interaction between Aspen Ladd and her coach Jim West in the main event of UFC Vegas 40. UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad took a humorous dig at West, calling him an inferior version of James Krause.

This guy is James Krause when you order from wish

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani said the situation was unideal as he believed no strategy or technique was being discussed between the two.

There’s a fine line between tough love and being too harsh. At first it felt like the former. Obviously he knows what she responds to best. But then it felt uncomfortable to watch. Too much. We didn’t hear any technique being discussed or a game plan. Not ideal. twitter.com/_d_castro_/sta…

Helwani also raised questions about the effectiveness of West's methods to motivate Ladd in-between rounds.

Always wonder when I see that stuff if it’s more for the audience at home than the fighter. I don’t know him but after a few rounds I just don’t see how that could be deemed effective.

Fighters like Kevin Holland, Vince Morales, and Lando Vannata shared their thoughts on the coaching advice given in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont.

How y’all feel about that ‘coaching’ in the main event?! #ufc

I get what Ladd's coach is saying but maybe something tactical to help her out. Because right now the issue is the jab is taking the fight out of her. #UFCVegas40
Hey cornermen. Motivate, don’t scold and criticize 🤦🏻‍♂️
