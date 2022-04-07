"Everybody can't handle God's gift" - Mike Tyson chimes in as Israel Adesanya trashes Jon Jones on Hotboxin' podcast 

There's no doubt that Jon Jones is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. The youngest world champion in UFC history, 'Bones' was blessed with an abundance of talent. However, as talented as he is, Jones' troubles in his personal life have grabbed the headlines as much as his conquests inside the octagon have over the years.

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have been at loggerheads in the past, but 'The Last Stylebender' admits he was once a fan of the former light heavyweight champ. However, Jones' constant run-ins with the law and multiple positive tests for the use of steroids in the past made Adesanya change his opinion about 'Bones'.

During an appearance on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, the middleweight champ explained that after hearing about Jones' arrest on charges of domestic violence last year, he felt like the 34-year-old was simply wasting his potential.

"When I see sh*t like this, even this one, when I saw this,I felt like, I'm empathetic, I'm a human being, you know, I'm like, 'Man, what a waste what a waste of potential...' He's his own worst enemy, man... I've done some bad things in life myself, I've made some mistakes but I learned from those mistakes [and] I don't make the same mistakes over and over and over again."

Even Mike Tyson chimed in, noting that, "everybody can't handle God's gift."

Watch the Hotboxin' podcast below:

Jon Jones hints at potential timeline for octagon return

Jon Jones, who hasn't competed since his win over Dominick Reyes back in February 2020, has hinted at a potential octagon return this summer. Jones has been preparing for a move to the heavyweight division for the past two years and is likely to step inside the UFC cage later this year.

In a recent tweet, Jones claimed he's training to reach peak physical condition by June/July, likely hinting at a UFC return on the same timeline. However, Jones also mentioned that the promotion is yet to offer him a fight.

"Nope [they haven't offered me a fight], but my plan is to be in peak condition come June/ July"

Jones was previously rumored to clash with former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic upon his imminent octagon return.

Edited by Harvey Leonard