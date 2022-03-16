"Mind game to the highest of levels" - Chael Sonnen believes Kamaru Usman is in Leon Edwards' head after revealing gameplan for upcoming fight

Chael Sonnen feels Leon Edwards' mind is clouded by uncertainty regarding Kamaru Usman's approach in their rematch, which is reportedly expected to take place later this year.

Back in 2015, the welterweight duo locked horns when both fighters were promising up-and-comers in the UFC. Usman emerged victorious via unanimous decision on that occasion. Both fighters have remained undefeated inside the octagon since that fight. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' went on to become the welterweight champion and has dominated the division, whereas Edwards is currently the frontrunner for a title shot.

Now that the pair are likely set to run it back seven years after their first bout, Chael Sonnen feels that Usman is playing mind games with 'Rocky' heading into the rematch. The 170 lbs champion recently claimed that he doesn't plan on spending too much time striking with Edwards. Rather, he will look to wrestle, take him down and beat him up with ground-and-pound strikes.

Sonnen pointed out that Usman has improved his striking game by leaps and bounds over the last couple of years and has brutal finishes against Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal. While he can rely on his world-class wrestling to take the fight to the ground like the first time he fought Edwards, he can also choose to stand and trade with the Englishman.

This, according to Sonnen, will continue to play on Edwards' mind heading into the fight. In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, the former UFC fighter said:

"Go ask Jorge Masvidal if Kamaru Usman can box. Go ask Gilbert Burns if Kamaru Usman is dangerous with his hands and his kicks. So now Leon's got to be going, 'Which guy am I going to deal with? The new one that can punch and kick or the or the old one likes to take you down and beat you up.' That is a mind game to the highest of levels."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the Usman vs. Edwards rematch below:

Kamaru Usman's KO of Jorge Masvidal earns him 'Knockout of the Year' award

Kamaru Usman may primarily be a wrestler, but he's not to be taken lightly in the striking department either. Working with coach Trevor Wittman to improve his striking skills has benefitted 'The Nigerian Nightmare' greatly. The champ recently won the 'Knockout of the Year' award for his sensational KO of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 last year.

He took to Twitter to share his joy at winning the award for the best KO of 2021 and thanked the UFC brass for giving him the platform to showcase his skills. Usman is likely to defend his title against Leon Edwards during International Fight Week in July, later this year.

If he beats Edwards, Usman intends to switch to boxing and compete in a blockbuster crossover matchup with Canelo Alvarez.

