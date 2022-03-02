"Free Cain" - MMA fighters and fans react after new details emerge regarding Cain Velasquez's arrest in San Jose

MMA fans and fighters alike have thrown their support behind Cain Velasquez after new details of his arrest came to light on Tuesday.
The former UFC heavyweight champion was arrested on charges of attempted murder after he was involved in a shooting that took place on Monday in Morgan Hill, California. The following day, a report from The San Jose Mercury-News indicated that Velasquez shot at a car comprising three individuals – including one who had recently been accused of molesting a close relative.
The identity of the alleged victim of sexual abuse is being withheld due to their status as a minor. The accused man is Harry Eugene Goularte, who allegedly perpetrated the abuse in the daycare his mother owns.
Twitter account @fightoracle stated that the man Velasquez pursued sexually abused his daughter at a daycare facility. However, that piece of information is yet to be confirmed.
Regadless, the MMA community appears to be fully behind the former UFC superstar. Here's how UFC fighters and fans reacted to Velasquez's arrest.
UFC fighters express their support for Cain Velasquez
Former UFC welterweight star Ben Askren believes Cain Velasquez did nothing wrong. 'Funky' took to Twitter to say he doesn't want to live in a country "where you can’t shoot someone who sexually abused your child."
Middleweight contender Derek Brunson also believes Velasquez should be absolved. However, he pointed out that Velasquez's only mistake was hitting the wrong target.
Sean Strickland referred to Velasquez as a hero. He sympathized with the retired fighter, adding that pedophiles don't deserve to live.
Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis thinks Velasquez should be freed. He also took to Twitter to chime in with his thoughts.
MMA fans react to Cain Velasquez's arrest
Several MMA fans are of the opinion that Cain Velasquez did nothing wrong. They agreed that, if the reports were true, the charges against Velasquez need to be dropped.
There are also those who acknowledged that Velasquez isn't fully clear of any wrongdoing. The fighter reportedly shot Goularte's father as he opened fire on the vehicle.
Velasquez is currently being held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail without bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday. There have been no announced charges at the time of writing.