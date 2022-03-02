"Free Cain" - MMA fighters and fans react after new details emerge regarding Cain Velasquez's arrest in San Jose

MMA fans and fighters alike have thrown their support behind Cain Velasquez after new details of his arrest came to light on Tuesday.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was arrested on charges of attempted murder after he was involved in a shooting that took place on Monday in Morgan Hill, California. The following day, a report from The San Jose Mercury-News indicated that Velasquez shot at a car comprising three individuals – including one who had recently been accused of molesting a close relative.

The identity of the alleged victim of sexual abuse is being withheld due to their status as a minor. The accused man is Harry Eugene Goularte, who allegedly perpetrated the abuse in the daycare his mother owns.

Twitter account @fightoracle stated that the man Velasquez pursued sexually abused his daughter at a daycare facility. However, that piece of information is yet to be confirmed.

Regadless, the MMA community appears to be fully behind the former UFC superstar. Here's how UFC fighters and fans reacted to Velasquez's arrest.

UFC fighters express their support for Cain Velasquez

Former UFC welterweight star Ben Askren believes Cain Velasquez did nothing wrong. 'Funky' took to Twitter to say he doesn't want to live in a country "where you can’t shoot someone who sexually abused your child."

Funky @Benaskren I don't want to live in a country where you can't shoot someone who sexually abused your child. #FreeCain

Middleweight contender Derek Brunson also believes Velasquez should be absolved. However, he pointed out that Velasquez's only mistake was hitting the wrong target.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson FREE Cain Velasquez 💯

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson At the same time someone needs to buy Cain some firearm courses for Christmas . That aim could use some work !

Sean Strickland referred to Velasquez as a hero. He sympathized with the retired fighter, adding that pedophiles don't deserve to live.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA I've met girls and they will tell me a family member molested them as a kid and they didn't say anything. I tell them "I don't want to be a dick but we will never be friends, I can't live with that information and be apart of your life" pedophile deserve to DIE bottom line.......

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis thinks Velasquez should be freed. He also took to Twitter to chime in with his thoughts.

MMA fans react to Cain Velasquez's arrest

Several MMA fans are of the opinion that Cain Velasquez did nothing wrong. They agreed that, if the reports were true, the charges against Velasquez need to be dropped.

Abhishek Gahlawat @gahlawat23 FREE Cain Velasquez..... he ain't do nun wrong

Friendly Sparring Podcast @friendlysparpod Free Cain Velasquez, my man was doing the lord's work.

There are also those who acknowledged that Velasquez isn't fully clear of any wrongdoing. The fighter reportedly shot Goularte's father as he opened fire on the vehicle.

Mikey Bats @MikeJBknows The only thing Cain Velasquez messed up was that he missed and hit the wrong person. Free him.

Antonio @N_Tony_O Damn Cain Velasquez was trying to remove a pedophile from this earth and hit the father of the pedophile instead…

Ace Morris @AceMorris10 There are no appropriate words for this Cain Velasquez situation beyond the fact that it is profoundly tragic

Shiellsy @chadnotweet I'm going to guess Cain Velasquez legal defence will be temporary insanity. I totally get wanting to shoot someone who had abused a member of my family the fact he opened fire on a car with other ppl not charged in it is a major issue though.

Paul Reveles @kooshdakhaahaha Cain Velasquez did the right thing. He is just a bad shot. California's laws are lax on child molestation and that is bad for upright citizens that have to deal with that scum. 100 times? Something is wrong with the system. Up close and personal is always the best way! No Miss!

Velasquez is currently being held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail without bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday. There have been no announced charges at the time of writing.

