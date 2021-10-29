Nate Diaz sends a classy message to Claressa Shields after her loss at PFL 10

Nate Diaz directed a classy message at Claressa Shields after she suffered the first loss of her professional MMA career. Diaz suggested that Shields competed in a real fight and deserves more props than what's being given to her at the moment.

“Big shoutout to @Claressashields real fight real fighter much more props deserved”

Diaz is the latest fighter to express their support for Claressa Shields.

Claressa Shields, an undefeated professional boxing legend, was beaten in her second professional MMA bout by Abigail Montes at this week's PFL 10 event. It marked the first time that Shields ever lost in a professional combat sports contest.

Claressa Shields provided a statement following her split decision loss. On Instagram, she wrote:

“First of all, congratulations to Abigail Montes. This has been a very interesting journey with some great opponents. Just as I am gracious in victory, I will be gracious in defeat. I thought the fight was close. I’m learning on the job and am happy for the experience. Thanks to the @pflmma and my coaches @mmacoachwink, @gregjacksonmma, @tussagb and all my fans for your support. GWOAT out.”

Nate Diaz’s MMA future is shrouded in secrecy, whereas Claressa Shields’ next fight is seemingly set

Claressa Shields defeated Brittney Elkin via TKO in her MMA debut.

Vicente Luque and Tony Ferguson are among the notable names who’ve been rumored to be Nate Diaz’s next opponents. Nevertheless, as of this time, Diaz’s next opponent and comeback date remain unclear.

Furthermore, Nate Diaz’s next UFC fight will be the last on his current contract with the organization. The combat sports world is rife with rumors that Diaz could leave the promotion after his next fight and potentially face YouTube superstar Jake Paul in a professional boxing match.

Meanwhile, the consensus is that Claressa Shields is likely to continue her MMA career, albeit not before returning to the boxing ring next.

Shields’ next professional combat sports contest will be a pro boxing bout against Ema Kozin on December 11. The fight will witness ‘T-Rex’ putting her WBA, WBC, IBF and The Ring women’s middleweight titles on the line against Kozin.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh