"I've got kids and families living on food banks" - Molly McCann calls out the Tory government despite receiving online abuse for her left-wing political views 

Molly McCann has called out the Conservative Party, the current governing party in the United Kingdom, for "destroying" her city.

The Liverpudlian fighter recently said she'll continue voicing her opinion despite receiving online abuse from detractors for posting left-wing views on her Instagram account.

McCann pointed out that since she pays her taxes like every other earning individual living in the country, she has the right to voice her opinion and even criticize the ruling party with regard to its treatment of living in Merseyside.

She revealed that most of the abuse coming her way online has been from men who have a problem with her "having an opinion on politics." During a recent interaction with SportsJOE, the 31-year-old said:

"The Tory government are destroying my city. I've got kids and families living on food banks while they're getting f***ing bonuses, then I'm going to have something to say about it. When I'm getting taxed what I'm getting taxed I've got a f***ing right to have an opinion on what I want to talk about. I am a socialist, I am labour, do you know what I mean? I am left-wing and I will stand by every single thing."

Locals appears to echo Molly McCann's sentiment

People living in Merseyside have been critical of the ruling party ever since they came to power back in 2010. Despite the Tory Party achieving a landslide majority in the 2019 General Election, the Labour party retained all 14 seats in Merseyside.

According to the majority of people living in the region, they're treated poorly by the Conservative government because of the existing strong opposition vote within the area. This was shown in a study conducted by The Northern Agenda political newsletter last year, which claimed nine out of 10 thought those on Merseyside were treated unfairly.

As well as fighting for better support and treatment in her region, McCann also has her UFC career to progress.

Molly McCann is set to perform in front of her home crowd at the O2 Arena in London, England, this weekend. The UFC is returning to the UK after three years with a high-octane Fight Night card set to take place on March 19.

'Meatball' is set to take on Luana Carolina in an exciting women's flyweight bout at the event.

