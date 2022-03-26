"I’ll finish you in round one" - Muhammad Mokaev targets Sean O'Malley for UFC 276

UFC flyweight (125-pound) prospect Muhammad Mokaev is seemingly targeting a fight against bantamweight (135-pound) star Sean O’Malley. Mokaev took to his official Twitter account and suggested that he’d like to fight O’Malley on July 2nd.

The event that's expected to transpire on July 2nd is UFC 276 during the organization's International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Mokaev, a Dagestan-born UK fighter, alluded to this fact and called for a UK vs. US showdown between himself and ‘Sugar'.

Despite competing at a lower weight class than O’Malley, Mokaev vowed to finish him in the very first round regardless of what weight class their fight is contested in. Mokaev posted a tweet that read as follows:

“Are you available July 2nd in Vegas? @SugaSeanMMA I’ll finish you in round one, I don’t care what weight, I’ll come to your division UK VS USA round 2 but this time in USA”

Mokaev boasts a professional MMA record of 7 wins, 0 losses, and 1 NC (No Contest). The 21-year-old's UFC debut witnessed him defeating Cody Durden within the first minute of round one via first-round submission at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall on March 19th.

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley holds a professional MMA record of 15 wins and 1 loss. O’Malley’s lone loss came via first-round TKO against Marlon Vera back in August 2020 after suffering a mid-fight leg injury.

‘Sugar’ subsequently rebounded from his defeat and has put together a three-fight win streak. The 27-year-old’s most recent octagon appearance saw him spectacularly beat Raulian Paiva via first-round TKO back in December 2021.

Sean O’Malley outlines his plans to become the UFC bantamweight champion

In an edition of the Timbo Sugar Show podcast earlier this month, Sean O’Malley shed light on his plans to capture bantamweight gold. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is set to face interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan in a title unification matchup at UFC 273 on April 9th, 2022.

O’Malley insinuated that Yan is likely to beat Sterling and emerge as the undisputed bantamweight champion. On that note, ‘Sugar’ highlighted that he foresees himself beating Yan to win the bantamweight belt. O’Malley said:

“Last year, I fought three times…The higher up you get, the less people you can fight, you know what I mean? So, twice a year seems ideal right now; July, December. I mean, I could, you know, knock out Pedro (Munhoz). Say Rob Font beats ‘Chito’ (Marlon Vera); knock out Rob, knock out Petr (Yan), go Kanye. Peace.”

