Nate Diaz calls brother Nick Diaz the GOAT despite UFC 266 loss against Robbie Lawler

Nate Diaz hailed his older brother Nick as the GOAT despite his recent loss to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Nate took to social media to proudly proclaim Nick Diaz as the greatest fighter of all time. 'The Stockton Slugger' also reminded the world that he will forever be a part of the Nick Diaz army.
After six years away, Nick Diaz finally returned to the octagon to fight Robbie Lawler in a five-round non-title non-main event bout at UFC 266. The fight was initially supposed to take place at welterweight but was later changed to a middleweight bout.
The fight was a barn burner for the three rounds it lasted. Several moments in the contest reminded fans of Nick Diaz's legendary stardom inside the octagon. However, he got knocked down in the third round and decided not to get back up. He explained the controversial decision in the post-fight interview.
"I had a long time off. I don’t know how this fight got set up… management… the way the fight got set up it was just a bum wrap. But no excuses. I was in great shape. I know it’s leaking here. I didn’t wanna make too much of a mess,” Nick Diaz said.
Check out the interview below:
Nick Diaz's performance at UFC 266 impressed Conor McGregor
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor seems to be very impressed with Nick's performance against Lawler. The Irishman took to Twitter to say that he thoroughly enjoyed the fight. He lauded Diaz for coming up with the goods despite being away for so many years.
McGregor particularly hailed Nick Diaz's boxing skills. He took the time to fire shots at Nate Diaz as well.
"Nate your boxing is piss compare to nicks. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you," Conor McGregor wrote.
