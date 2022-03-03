"Logan how about I beat ur a*s"- Nate Diaz responds to Logan Paul's comments on The MMA Hour 

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Logan Paul said he wants Nate Diaz's next fight to be in the boxing ring against his brother Jake Paul.

Moreover, after fighting 'The Problem Child', the elder Paul brother would like to see the Stockton native settle his rivalry with Conor McGregor inside the octagon. Diaz, however, has other plans.

In response to Logan Paul's comments, the Stockton native took to Twitter to jibe at the YouTube phenom, suggesting he'd like to fight him instead.

"Logan how about I beat ur a*s instead. For doin that to ur brother..." Diaz wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

For doin that to ur brother



youtu.be/rQ6n-L9FgBA Logan how about I beat ur ass insteadFor doin that to ur brother Logan how about I beat ur ass instead For doin that to ur brotheryoutu.be/rQ6n-L9FgBA

There have been rumors of a potential clash between Diaz and Jake Paul for a while now. However, Diaz must first end his contract with the UFC before sharing the ring with Paul. The welterweight still has one fight remaining under his current contract with the promotion.

Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor - Who's next for Nate Diaz?

Diaz previously mentioned that he's interested in fighting Dustin Poirier. Although both he and 'The Diamond' have verbally agreed to fight, the matchup is yet to be announced officially.

While Diaz and Poirier are keen on fighting one another, UFC president Dana White seems to be angling for a potential trilogy fight between McGregor and Diaz.

During a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, White said he'd be "shocked" if the trilogy fight didn't come to fruition before Diaz finished his UFC career.

"I wouldn’t count out a Conor/Nate 3. Listen, I’d be shocked if that fight didn’t happen again," said White.

Nate Diaz, however, doesn't seem up for a third bout with McGregor yet. According to the Stockton native, McGregor must first return to the octagon and prove he's "not so fragile" following the leg-break by winning a few fights. He'd then consider sharing the cage with the former two-division champion again.

Check out Diaz's tweet below:

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209



Conor’s gonna have to get him some wins and prove he’s not so fragile first .. youtu.be/VFOtQzFUNLk via @YouTube Conor’s gonna have to get him some wins and prove he’s not so fragile first .. youtu.be/VFOtQzFUNLk via @YouTubeConor’s gonna have to get him some wins and prove he’s not so fragile first ..

McGregor has been out of action since July last year after suffering a nasty leg-break during his third fight with Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman is steadily recovering now and said he's looking to return to the octagon sometime in July. It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent is.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by David Andrew