Nate Diaz says he will not fight Conor McGregor 'until his leg grows back', willing to feature on the UFC 270 card

Nate Diaz has seemingly taken a jibe at longtime rival Conor McGregor by referencing the gruesome leg injury the Irishman suffered in July this year. Diaz asserted that he won’t fight McGregor “until his leg grows back” and he picks up a few wins to prove he can still fight.

Taking to his official Twitter account, MMA legend Nate Diaz posted the following tweet wherein he’s taken a shot at Conor McGregor. The Stockton native also emphasized that he’d like to fight on the “January card,” which many believe to be the much-awaited high-profile UFC 270 fight card that’ll take place on January 22nd. Diaz’s tweet read as follows:

“I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still till then Can I get on January card @ufc Thanks”

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury in his most recent fight. It was his much-discussed trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. The lightweight bout saw ‘The Diamond’ win via first round TKO after McGregor was unable to continue due to a lower leg injury.

Conor McGregor has been out of action ever since. Nevertheless, ‘The Notorious’ has been focused on his recovery and has vowed to return stronger than ever. McGregor has hinted at fighting for the UFC lightweight title, besides also teasing a return to welterweight. He’s expected to make his comeback in mid-2022.

Nate Diaz has fought Conor McGregor twice in the past, both times at welterweight. Their series of fights is currently tied at 1-1.

Nate Diaz refuses to fight Dustin Poirier due to a purported pay dispute

Dustin Poirier recently tweeted that he’d agreed to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 270 that’ll take place on January 22nd. He added, however, that the fight didn’t materialize.

‘The Diamond’ then suggested that he could fight Nate Diaz at UFC 271 that’ll take place on February 12th. Nevertheless, Diaz has now posted a tweet whereby he’s turned down Poirier’s offer of fighting at UFC 270 and/or UFC 271.

Nate Diaz insinuated that the UFC doesn’t want to pay a "loser" like Dustin Poirier regardless of whether he’ll fight at UFC 270 or UFC 271. Diaz’s tweet read as follows:

“The ufc don’t wanna pay for u dp sorry u suck Loser”

Nate Diaz has competed at welterweight since 2016. Meanwhile, Poirier has recently suggested that he’s likely to move from lightweight to welterweight. Neither Diaz nor Poirier’s respective next opponents and exact comeback dates have been officially confirmed as of yet.

