"Colby Covington just got his a** whipped" - Nate Diaz denies interest in fighting 'Chaos', says he would rather challenge Kamaru Usman

Nate Diaz has suggested that he isn’t interested in a potential fight against Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. However, Diaz would be open to facing Covington’s most recent opponent, reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

The Stockton native has been with the UFC since 2007 and has consistently faced some of the best fighters the sport of MMA has to offer. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Diaz explained that “anybody in the top-10” would be an ideal opponent for him.

Nate Diaz highlighted that he’s been eager to fight again and is willing to face a top-10 fighter “in any weight division.” Diaz later indicated that he’d ideally like to fight a top-five opponent. The MMA legend stated:

“Top-five, top-five; I’m fighting a top-five guy ASAP. Let’s do January in; where’s the January fight?” The interviewer insinuated that there’s a UFC event in Anaheim in January, following which, Diaz added, “Anaheim. Yeah.”

Furthermore, upon being asked to name which top-five UFC fighter he’d like to face, Nate Diaz said:

“You motherf**kers spit it. You’re all scared anyway.” The interviewer proceeded to ask whether a fight against Colby Covington would interest him. Diaz replied by asserting, “Colby Covington just got his a** whipped. I’ll take the winner of his last fight.”

Watch Nate Diaz’s interview with TMZ Sports in the video below:

Nate Diaz shoots down a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Presently, Nate Diaz has just one fight left on his UFC contract. The younger Diaz brother is one of the biggest stars in combat sports today. Needless to say, he’d be one of the most sought-after free agents in the fight game after his next UFC fight.

It’s entirely possible that Nate Diaz could re-sign with the UFC. Nevertheless, the combat sports community has lately been abuzz with speculation that he could cross over to professional boxing for a ‘money fight’ against YouTube megastar Jake Paul.

Yet another Nate Diaz matchup that many have been calling for is a fight between him and welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev. UFC president Dana White recently indicated that the organization would be open to booking a welterweight bout between Diaz and Chimaev.

Furthermore, Khamzat Chimaev, too, has called out Nate Diaz on multiple occasions. That said, speaking to TMZ Sports, Diaz opined that a “rookie” like Chimaev doesn’t deserve to fight him.

The UFC mainstay indicated that Khamzat Chimaev should fight fellow up-and-coming fighters and earn his way to the top. Nate Diaz’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be officially revealed.

Edited by Josh Evanoff