Watch: Nate Diaz visits Mikey Garcia in locker room following latter's upset defeat against Sandor Martin

Nate Diaz visited Mikey Garcia in the locker room after his shocking defeat to Sandor Martin. Garcia returned to boxing after a two-year hiatus to take on Martin in what many expected to be a tune-up fight.

Check out the video below:

However, it was anything but as Garcia slumped to a majority decision loss. Two judges scored the contest 97-93 and the third scored it 95-95. This was only the second loss of Mikey Garcia's stellar boxing career.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Sandor Martin with the biggest upset we’ve seen in years, a majority-decision win over Mikey Garcia via scores of 95-95, 97-93 and 97-93. Wow. #GarciaMartin Sandor Martin with the biggest upset we’ve seen in years, a majority-decision win over Mikey Garcia via scores of 95-95, 97-93 and 97-93. Wow. #GarciaMartin

Following the fight, Nate Diaz, who was in attendance, met Garcia in his locker room. The pair embraced each other. Diaz also mentioned that he was impressed with Garcia's grand entrance ahead of the fight.

Although he looked a bit dejected, Garcia was sporting enough to smile and greet the Stockton native and members of his team.

Mikey Garcia demands rematch; Sandor Martin seems willing to grant him one

Gavan Casey @GavanCasey Moments like these are what keep me going as a boxing fan. Sandor Martin, the European champion whom the American DAZN commentators repeatedly told us they’d never heard of, changes his life with a huge upset of four-weight world champ Mikey Garcia. Moments like these are what keep me going as a boxing fan. Sandor Martin, the European champion whom the American DAZN commentators repeatedly told us they’d never heard of, changes his life with a huge upset of four-weight world champ Mikey Garcia. https://t.co/6AUYJXGYAn

Mikey Garcia has called for an immediate rematch and it seems like Martin will grant him his wish. Following the fight, Martin said that since Garcia initially afforded him the opportunity, he might return the favor down the line. According to Garcia, he may have won the fight if it had been scheduled for 12 rounds instead of ten.

Also Read

Therefore, he wants the opportunity to fight Martin once more, this time in a 12-round fight.

"Mikey Garcia is a legend, it really was a pleasure to be able to share the ring with him. It’s the biggest moment of my career. I always said I was going to do it, and I’ve done it. I know myself, I know my capabilities. I’ve been doing this since I was five years old. I said I was going to beat the best fighters in the world, and that’s what I’ve done. I knew that I had to frustrate him. He’s a complete boxer, but he’s not a natural 147 lber, and I knew we had to use that to our advantage. If he gave me the opportunity, then maybe I can give him the opportunity. But really what I want to do is go back to 140 lbs and fight world champions,” Martin said after the fight.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh