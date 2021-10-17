Watch: Nate Diaz clicks selfies with fans outside Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin fight

Nate Diaz visited the Mickey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin boxing bout at Chukchansi Park in California on Saturday. The Stockton native was seen clicking pictures with fans during the fight at the home of the Fresno Grizzlies baseball team.

Watch Nate Diaz take a selfie with a fan at the Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin fight below:

Sporting an all-black outfit, Nate Diaz got a big pop from the spectators at the venue.

European super lightweight champion Sandor Martin, who came in as a +900 underdog, stunned former four-division world champion Mikey Garcia via majority decision.

Martin improved to a 39-2 record with the result (97-93 x2, 95-95), while Garcia is 40-2 now.

Who could Nate Diaz fight next?

Fan-favorite Nate Diaz currently doesn't have a fight lined up in the UFC. The 36-year-old welterweight last fought Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June. He lost the encounter via unanimous decision (49-46 x3).

Diaz and No.4-ranked contender Vicente Luque were interested in fighting each other in December. However, the UFC hasn't yet given the green signal for the matchup to happen.

Renowned MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz feels that the Dana White-owned promotion may not be too interested in a Diaz vs. Luque bout, considering the Stockton native's UFC contract might be coming to an end.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2021/10/16/227… Ali Abdelaziz believes Nate Diaz’s UFC contract is likely holding up potential fight against Vicente Luque ( @DamonMartin Ali Abdelaziz believes Nate Diaz’s UFC contract is likely holding up potential fight against Vicente Luque (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2021/10/16/227… https://t.co/ny5LAJsSKk

According to Abdelaziz, Nate Diaz has only one fight remaining in his current contract with the promotion. He thinks White will be interested in completing the trilogy with Conor McGregor first.

Diaz and 'Notorious' have shared a win each in two welterweight fights so far. McGregor lost the first clash via submission at UFC 196 in March 2016. He won the rematch at UFC 202 in August of the same year.

Conor McGregor is currently nursing a leg injury he suffered at UFC 264. The Irishman is expected to return early next year.

A trilogy fight with Nate Diaz is not outside the realm of possibility. The contest is bound to be one of the best-selling pay-per-views in UFC history. From a promoter's perspective, it makes complete sense for Dana White to ignore Luque's wish to fight the Stockon native; McGregor is a far more lucrative opponent.

