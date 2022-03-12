Sean O'Malley makes early prediction for Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chandler fight

Sean O'Malley gave his prediction for Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson. 'Sugar' believes 'Iron' will earn a knockout finish against 'El Cucuy'.

Chandler and Ferguson are set to lock horns at UFC 274 in May. Although the fight has not been officially announced yet, both fighters have teased that it is close to being finalized. While speaking on EP 55 of the BROMALLEY show, here's what O'Malley says is his prediction for the contest:

"I'd just call an early prediction, Michael Chandler KO. That's just how I see that. I don't know why, for whatever reason I think Michael Chandler KOs Tony Ferguson."

O'Malley acknowledged that Ferguson is a tough fighter and will never give up inside the octagon. However, he doesn't see the fight going the way of the former interim lightweight champion. 'Sugar' stated:

"Tony's a bad gangster motherf*cker. He'd not give up, bro."

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated recently tweeted that Chandler vs. Ferguson will be added to UFC 274. Though, 'Iron' confirmed that the fight is not yet official. However, he is excited to finally fight Tony Ferguson.

Michael Chandler believes Tony Ferguson is a tougher puzzle than Conor McGregor

Chandler recently appeared on an episode of Food Truck Diaries to have a chat with Brendan Schaub. The former multi-time Bellator lightweight champion believes Ferguson is a more unpredictable fighter than McGregor. 'Iron' said that Ferguson brings craziness to the octagon. That makes 'El Cucuy' a more exciting opponent to face.

While he lauded McGregor for his athleticism, Chandler believes Ferguson's weird style makes the latter a more exciting opponent to face in the octagon.

Chandler had this to say:

"I think Tony might be a tougher puzzle to solve just because inside he's less predictable. Not that Conor is predictable, he's a phenomenal athlete. But what you see with Conor is a lot of times what you get."

Chandler has been eyeing up a fight against Ferguson since he came into the UFC. The duo were also involved in a verbal spat during the pre-fight press conference of UFC 262. 'El Cucuy' sarcastically claimed that Chandler has 'Dana White privilege'.

Michael Chandler got a title shot in the UFC in only his second fight. Ferguson, on the other hand, never got a shot at the undisputed belt despite being on a 12-fight winning streak. Maybe that's what prompted him to think that 'Iron' was privileged.

doesn’t think Michael Chandler earned his title shot #UFC262 “You got this s--- handed to you. You got Dana White privilege.” @TonyFergusonXT doesn’t think Michael Chandler earned his title shot “You got this s--- handed to you. You got Dana White privilege.”@TonyFergusonXT doesn’t think Michael Chandler earned his title shot 🏆 #UFC262 https://t.co/s4U6XHLdT9

Nevertheless, Chandler vs. Ferguson looks certain to happen next. Both fighters are currently on a losing streak. 'Iron' has dropped his last two fights and 'El Cucuy' is on a three-fight skid. Chandler is currently ranked No.5 and Ferguson is No.7 at the lightweight division. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in a battle of contenders at UFC 274.

