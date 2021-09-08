"The Scousers will take over!" - Paddy Pimblett is confident there will be more Scousers in Las Vegas to watch him fight than Irish folk who came for Conor McGregor

Paddy Pimblett is confident that Scousers will turn up in large numbers in Las Vegas to watch him compete inside the octagon. The Englishman claims there will be more Scousers taking over Vegas during his fights than there were Irish fans for Conor McGregor.

Following his emphatic win in his UFC debut, Paddy Pimblett is one of the hottest up-and-comers in the promotion right now. Pimblett's self-belief is blowing through the roof and all eyes in the MMA community are on him at the moment.

My people, my city, my heart ❤️ Justice for the 97. We will never forget! pic.twitter.com/VPsmg8tOXX — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) September 5, 2021

Pimblett is often compared to former two-division champion Conor McGregor. This is because of their outspoken personas and similar success stories at European promotion Cage Warriors. In a recent interview with Pat McAfee, Pimblett spoke about how his fellow Scousers will show him as much love as Irish folk often did for McGregor:

"100% I know for a fact that there will be just as many Scousers in Vegas as there were Irish, lad. The scousers will take over, I swear. There'll be too many of them to count," Paddy Pimblett stated.

Watch the interview below:

Paddy Pimblett reveals why he won't call out anyone

When asked about who he'd like to fight next, Pimblett claimed he is ready to run through anyone the promotion puts in front of him. He doesn't want to give any other fighter any publicity by calling them out. He further claimed that his name is on everyone's lips at the moment:

"Anyone, like I said, I don't need to mention anyone's name and my name is on everyone else's tongue, lad. Don't need to give anyone any publicity. They can all wait for their own," Pimblett said.

Doesn’t do if’s, but’s or maybes, he does absolutes!



🔴 @PaddyTheBaddy sending shockwaves through the UFC tonight! #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/58ZGhH4e8q — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 4, 2021

Also Read

Following his big win over Luigi Vendramini, Paddy Pimblett announced himself as the "new cash cow" of the UFC. He believes it's his time to take over the fight game.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Jack Cunningham