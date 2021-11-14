"Tighten up your boxing" - Petr Yan claims Conor McGregor will need to up his game to at least a 'third-class sportsman' if they are to fight

Petr Yan seems serious about exchanging leather with Conor McGregor down the line. In his latest Instagram post, the interim UFC bantamweight champ urged McGregor to improve his boxing skills if they are to fight in the future. Yan further jibed at the Irishman, claiming McGregor must improve himself to the level of at least a 'third-class sportsman' if he plans to fight 'No Mercy'.

"Conor @thenotoriousmma , don’t forget actions speak louder than words. Start preparing, you will need to tighten up your boxing to at least third-class sportsman …" Petr Yan wrote.

Yan and McGregor recently went back-and-forth on social media over who's the better boxer of the two. This happened after McGregor reacted to a top-five list of the best boxers in the UFC made by a fan on Twitter. After acknowledging Yan as a good fighter, 'The Nototious' went on to claim he'd 'rip him up' in a potential clash.

Yan then responded by challenging Conor McGregor to a boxing match in any weight class. He also claimed McGregor wouldn't show up if they were scheduled to fight each other.

"Conor, we all know that you like to talk, but let’s get straight to the point if you really want to box or to fight, I don’t care about the weight or the ruleset. I bet you won’t show up @TheNotoriousMMA," Yan wrote.

Conor McGregor wants to set up sparring session with Petr Yan in Dublin

Conor McGregor seemingly confirmed he's game to box Yan down the line, saying he'd set up a sparring session with the Russian at the Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin, Ireland.

"Lol, no prob littler. We will set up a spar or something similar in the near future. Will host you and your team in Ireland for one of our shows at Crumlin boxing club. We will figure it out then, kid. God bless ya. @ParimatchGlobal, get this set," McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg break he suffered earlier in the year. He has been handed a medical suspension for the remainder of 2021 and is expected to return sometime next year.

