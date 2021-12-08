"We all know what kind of animal" - Petr Yan reacts to Sean O'Malley remarking that he is the only person who can defeat 'No Mercy' because he is "a different animal"

Petr Yan has responded to Sean O'Malley picking himself as the only fighter in the world's biggest MMA promotion who is capable of defeating 'No Mercy'.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA journalist Brett Okamoto, O'Malley lauded Yan and called him one of the best mixed martial artists around.

The 27-year-old sensation added that since he is a different animal inside the octagon, he has the best chance of beating the lethal Russian.

Interim UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan took to Twitter to troll 'Suga' by saying that everyone knew what kind of an animal he was and followed it up with the smiley of a dog:

"Yeah we all know what kind of animal [dog emoji]," replied Yan.

Here is Petr Yan's tweet with respect to Sean O'Malley's earlier statement about him:

Sean O'Malley (14-1) will square off against Raulian Paiva (21-3) at UFC 269 inside Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena this Saturday. The fight will open the main card for the final UFC pay-per-view of the year.

Petr Yan holds an 8-1 record in the UFC and is the No.11-ranked pound-for-pound fighter

Petr Yan, 28, is 8-1 in the UFC and is a former bantamweight titleholder. His only loss came against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 in March this year.

Yan executed an illegal knee on a downed Sterling in the fourth round to become the first UFC champ in history to drop his belt due to disqualification.

Petr Yan will now take on 'Funk Master' in a unification bout next year after claiming the interim title at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi by overcoming Cory Sandhagen.

Yan (16-2) has never been finished in his entire professional MMA career. Apart from the Sterling defeat, he has also lost via split decision to Magomed Magomedov at ACB 32: The Battle of Lions back in March 2016.

The No.11-ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter was a bantamweight champion at the Russian-based Absolute Championship Berkut MMA promotion as well.

