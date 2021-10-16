Photos: Conor McGregor and family meet Jose Mourinho on a trip to Rome for son's christening 

Conor McGregor and members of his family flew out to Rome to baptize his son. The McGregor clan met with AS Roma's gaffer 'The Special One' Jose Mourinho.

Conor McGregor took to social media to share snippets of the two of them having a grand old time in the company of his family on his . The two were seen sharing drinks of Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey.

Jose Mourinho & Conor McGregor

What's more, Conor McGregor was gifted an AS Roma jersey by Jose Mourinho. The back of the jersey sported the Irishman's name adorned by the iconic No. 10.

Jose Mourinho & Conor McGregor

McGregor, in the photographs that he posted, hailed the Portuguese management extraordinaire as a legend. The fact that Mourinho had previously managed McGregor's favorite club, Manchester United, most certainly would have brought them closer together.

When Conor McGregor butted heads with Jose Mourinho at a press conference

In what was a spoofed video, Conor McGregor and Jose Mourinho were seen talking trash with Dana White standing in the middle.

The video hit social media at a time when Mourinho was struggling to hold on to his position with the Red Devils in Manchester and McGregor was looking to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

BT Sport @btsport Conor McGregor has never met his match in a press conference.Until now… #TakeThemAllOn Conor McGregor has never met his match in a press conference.Until now…#TakeThemAllOn https://t.co/PKtfsgBI1J

Also Read

The video was made from two separate videos of Conor McGregor and Jose Mourinho. The McGregor clip was picked up from a press conference ahead of one of his fights against Nate Diaz in 2016.

Jose Mourinho's clip was taken from an interview he participated in after Manchester United suffered a loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

Edited by Jack Cunningham