Pictures: Alleged police report of Jorge Masvidal's reported scuffle with Colby Covington in Miami

A picture of the alleged police report of the recent street brawl between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Check out the alleged report of Masvidal's confrontation with Covington below (courtesy @mmauncensored__ Instagram):

'Chaos' told cops that he was attacked by Masvidal, who apparently "ran up to him from the left" and punched him twice in the face outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami, where Covington was having dinner sometime earlier.

The report mentions Masvidal as a suspect, and although 'Gamebred' apparently wore a surgical mask and had his hood on likely to maintain anonymity, Covington claims to have recognized him from his voice. He stated he also heard Masvidal say, "You shouldn't have been talking about my kids."

Masvidal's punches ended up breaking Covington's front left tooth and the former interim welterweight champ also suffered an abrasion on his wrist. Covington said he saw three or four more males approaching him aggressively, but he managed to flee and ran back into Papi Steak before informing the police.

Jorge Masvidal was charged with felony battery for the incident.

What did Colby Covington say about Jorge Masvidal's kids?

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are former friends and roommates. They later turned rivals after 'Chaos' allegedly failed to pay his ex-coach, who also happens to be Masvidal's longtime coach. Their rivalry recently culminated in a fight that headlined UFC 272.

In their grudge match, it was Covington who earned bragging rights via unanimous decision after dominating Masvidal for five rounds. While the fight ended, the rivalry certainly didn't. Heading into the bout, there was a lot of trash-talk between the two men, and Covington made things really personal by dragging Masvidal's family into their feud.

He accused the Miami native of being a "deadbeat dad" and deserting his kids during an interview with Stephen A. Smith for ESPN MMA:

"He is a deadbeat dad... The only life-altering damage he is doing is to his kids. He doesn’t talk to his kids. He’s a deadbeat man. He’s a nobody, he’s a criminal."

Watch Covington and Masvidal's interview with Stephen A. Smith below:

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Aziel Karthak