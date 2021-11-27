"I felt like I was almost going broke" - Rachael Ostovich reveals why she prefers to fight in bare-knuckle over MMA

Rachael Ostovich recently opened up about her decision to jump ship from MMA to move on to bare-knuckle boxing. Fighter pay and compensation have been extremely contentious issues in the combat sports community for quite some time.

With numerous fighters calling the UFC and Dana White out for underpaying their talent, Rachael Ostovich recently shone some light on the underbelly of the remuneration dispute between fighters and promotions.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, the former UFC fighter opened up about the financial struggles of competing in MMA. Although Ostovich admitted she wasn't to returning to MMA somewhere down the line, she made it clear that BKFC is going to be her home for the near future.

"Yeah, I'll return to MMA. Just right now, BKFC is really hot and they pay me really good. So that's where I'll be. And MMA is a lot, it's a lot. I felt like I was almost going broke, fighting in MMA. So, BKFC is where I'm at for right now and hopefully we can get on the same page," declared Rachael Ostovich.

Catch the entire segment of MMA Junkie Radio, featuring Rachael Ostovich right here:

Rachael Ostovich is looking to return to the ring as early as possible

Rachael Ostovich made her BKFC debut in what marked a rematch against Paige VanZant in July 2021. Having been on the sidelines ever since, healing and recuperating, Ostovich claims that she is ready to make her way back to the ring.

"I was trying to get [a fight] in by the end of this year, but it's just not going to happen at this point. I would like to fight at the end of January or February, mid-February, somewhere in that timeline. So that's what I'm aiming for," said Rachael Ostovich.

Mike Heck @MikeHeck_JR Rachael Ostovich gets the nod and Paige VanZant reacts to a hard fought main event. #BKFC19 Rachael Ostovich gets the nod and Paige VanZant reacts to a hard fought main event. #BKFC19 https://t.co/Bujum3zlFT

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Having suffered a submission loss at the hands of VanZant back in January 2019, BKFC offered Ostovich the opportunity to square things up against her former foe. What's more, the money that the promotion offered made it almost impossible for her to say no.

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by David Andrew