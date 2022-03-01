"He didn't fight any top guys" - Rafael dos Anjos thinks Islam Makhachev doesn't deserve lightweight title shot

Rafael dos Anjos still isn't convinced Islam Makhachev deserves a UFC lightweight title shot.

Makhachev recently snagged his 10th win in a row against Bobby Green during last Saturday's UFC Fight Night 202. As far as dos Anjos is concerned, the Russian fighter hasn't beaten anyone of significance to warrant a title shot. The former lightweight champion said:

"I don't think [he deserves a title shot], to be honest with you. He's got [10-fight] win streak but look at his resume. He didn't fight any top guys, any top contenders. He's [supposed] to fight Benny, but unfortunately, Benny got injured. But I don't think so."

The Brazilian veteran also weighed in on Green's short-notice turnaround, saying:

"As always, we knew what he was going to do. Seems like Bobby Green stepped up to collect his check and he did it. Went there, collected his check, and walked away. Guy fought two weeks ago. We know how hard it is to get ready to fight. I don't want to take credits [away] from anybody but, yeah, it is what it is. Bobby Green went there and filled up a hole. Unfortunately, my friend Beneil got hurt."

Check out Rafael dos Anjos' comments on Islam Makhachev:

Makhachev defeated a late notice replacement opponent for the second time in a row last Saturday. The Dagestani also made short work of Dan Hooker, who stepped in on short notice at UFC 267 last year.

Rafael dos Anjos says he's open to fighting Islam Makhachev

Rafael dos Anjos was supposed to fight No.11-ranked UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev this Saturday at UFC 272. Unfortunately, the fight was canceled after Fiziev reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

That being the case, it appears that dos Anjos is currently without an opponent. During his interview on The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani asked the Brazilian if he's willing to fight Makhachev instead. He said:

"Whatever the UFC plans... I'm okay. My goal is [to] fight for the title by the end of this year. I wanna be active [and] if Islam is the way to get to the title, I'm on it. My goal is [to] become UFC lightweight champion again."

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC272 The trash talk is heating up between Islam and RDA The trash talk is heating up between Islam and RDA 🔥 #UFC272 https://t.co/zaHvpN57Zp

Dos Anjos vs. Makhachev is a matchup that the UFC has booked thrice. However, all three instances ended up getting canceled for various reasons.

Edited by C. Naik