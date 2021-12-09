Rafael Fiziev lists the three top-ranked UFC lightweights he is hoping to face off against next 

Rafael Fiziev has listed the three UFC lightweight contenders he would prefer to square off against in his next outing inside the octagon.

According to the No.11-ranked 155-pound fighter, Gregor Gillespie (No.10), Rafael dos Anjos (No.6) and Tony Ferguson (No.7) are the three most viable options out there.

Dos Anjos (30-13) is a former UFC lightweight champion, while Ferguson (25-6) has held the interim title once. Gillespie (14-1), on the other hand, is a former regional lightweight champ at the Ring of Combat (ROC) MMA promotion.

During the most recent episode of The MMA Hour YouTube show, Fiziev (11-1) told renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani that he can contest for various special titles in encounters versus the three above mentioned stars.

"It feels like a good idea, why not? With Gillespie, [it can be] who is the best fisherman in the UFC? Rafael dos Anjos, who is the best Rafa in the UFC? And also Tony Ferguson, he does not have a fight right now. Who does the best smack elbows in the UFC? Like Tony or me? All these are good [questions to ask]... I don't know, I think who is the best Rafa is maybe [my top choice at the moment]," said Fiziev.

Watch Rafael Fiziev in conversation with Helwani through the Zoom machine below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



gives



▶️ "[Gregor] Gillespie, Rafael dos Anjos... and also Tony Ferguson, he doesn't have a fight now." @RafaelFiziev gives @arielhelwani a list of names for his potential next opponent 📝 #TheMMAHour ▶️ youtu.be/giGAJGsXcvg "[Gregor] Gillespie, Rafael dos Anjos... and also Tony Ferguson, he doesn't have a fight now."@RafaelFiziev gives @arielhelwani a list of names for his potential next opponent 📝 #TheMMAHour▶️ youtu.be/giGAJGsXcvg https://t.co/bhDcic0VoG

Rafael Fiziev defeated Brad Riddell at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo last weekend

Rafael Fiziev is coming off a dominant performance last Saturday. He beat No.14-ranked lightweight contender Brad Riddell via KO at UFC on ESPN: Font vs. Aldo aka UFC Vegas 44.

The duo featured in the co-main event inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fiziev finished Riddell with a spinning wheel kick at a time of 2:20 in the third and final round.

✯✯✯✯✯ @FTB_Vids_YT HOLY SHIT!! Rafael Fiziev KO's Riddell with a wheel kick!! HOLY SHIT!! Rafael Fiziev KO's Riddell with a wheel kick!! https://t.co/bm5PNLC6eL

'Ataman' has now won five fights on the trot since being knocked out by Magomed Mustafaev at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik in April 2019.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has also bagged a couple of $50,000 'Fight of the Night' and 'Performance of the Night' bonus awards each during this period.

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Josh Evanoff