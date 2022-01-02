"Available for that day" - Rafael Fiziev responds to Rafael dos Anjos' callout of Tony Ferguson

Rafael Fiziev has thrown down the gauntlet to Rafael dos Anjos for a potential showdown on February 19.

Dos Anjos initially called out Tony Ferguson for a rematch on the same date, claiming he's already let the UFC know he's ready to compete in the Fight Night event following UFC 271.

"@TonyFergusonXT do you have plans for February 19? I gave @ufc green light on my end," Rafael dos Anjos wrote on Twitter.

Noticing Ferguson's disinterest in fighting the former lightweight champion again, Rafael Fiziev decided to jump on the opportunity and offered to fight the Brazilian on the February 19 card.

The number 11 ranked lightweight contender believes nobody wants to see a rematch between Ferguson and Dos Anjos. According to Fiziev, it'd make more sense for the former champ to fight him instead.

"We all saw that fight and I already replied to ufc that I’m available for that day," Fiziev wrote.

"Let me check with my secretary" - Tony Ferguson responds to Rafael dos Anjos

'El Cucuy' is seemingly not interested in fighting Rafael dos Anjos again. In his response to the Brazilian's callout, Ferguson said he'll check with his secretary and let him know if he's available, possibly insinuating that he's considering other matchups at the moment.

"Ahhh Hahhhhhh A Fellow Chucka’ Let Me Check With My Secretary. Please Hold....." Ferguson wrote on Twitter.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT @RdosAnjosMMA @ufc Ahhh Hahhhhhh A Fellow Chucka’ Let Me Check With My Secretary 💯 Please🦸‍♂️Hold..... laaaa daaaa dahhhhhh.... dahhh daaa dahhhhh. Duuuuu duuuuuuuuuuuuuuu doooooooooo 🎶😎🎶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @RdosAnjosMMA @ufc Ahhh Hahhhhhh A Fellow Chucka’ Let Me Check With My Secretary 💯 Please🦸‍♂️Hold..... laaaa daaaa dahhhhhh.... dahhh daaa dahhhhh. Duuuuu duuuuuuuuuuuuuuu doooooooooo 🎶😎🎶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 https://t.co/X0yHSwmMEt

Tony Ferguson and Rafael dos Anjos fought each other in a lightweight clash back in 2016. Ferguson ended up winning the fight via a lopsided unanimous decision.

While Ferguson dominated the fight back then, a rematch between him and Dos Anjos might pan out differently, especially because of the slump in Ferguson's form lately.

Tony Ferguson is currently on a three-fight losing skid in the UFC. 'El Cucuy' was thoroughly dominated in all three of his last fights and it seems like he isn't the same fighter he once used to be. It will be interesting to see who wins a potential rematch between Ferguson and Dos Anjos.

