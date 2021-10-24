"Lowest IQ equivalent" - UFC referee Jason Herzog slams fan who called him a 'piece of trash' and suggested Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori was fixed

Referee Jason Herzog has aimed a hilarious jibe at a fan who called him a 'piece of trash' and suggested the main event encounter between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41 was fixed.

One fan claimed that Paulo Costa should have won the fight, but the outcome was apparently pre-decided. He also slammed Jason Herzog for 'following orders' from his bosses. The fan concluded by saying that politics ruined the main event of UFC Vegas 41.

In response, Herzog took a hilarious and sarcastic jibe at the fan, saying:

"Untrue. The real conspiracy was to start a social media platform where we could identify the lowest IQ equivalent contributers and sterilize them. We'll be in touch."

There was a lot of controversy surrounding the contest. Costa found himself in hot water after failing to make weight for the scheduled middleweight bout. As a result, the UFC was ultimately forced to move the matchup to light heavyweight. Costa also forfeited 20% of his fight purse to Vettori.

Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori indulged in a back-and-forth slugfest at UFC Fight Night 196. Neither fighter backed off as the pair exchanged leather at the center of the octagon for most of their five-round headlining bout. Ultimately, it was Marvin Vettori who emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Was Paulo Costa robbed at UFC Fight Night 196?

All three judges scored the fight 48-46 in favor of 'The Italian Dream'.

Vettori landed significantly more total strikes than his counterpart. Both fighters landed an impressive number of significant shots, with Costa landing 163 and Vettori connecting with 192 significant strikes.

Both fighters managed to land one takedown each, but Vettori did significantly better than Costa in terms of control time on the ground.

Even though Paulo Costa won the final round, Marvin Vettori was better overall. His high volume and relentless pressure deservedly earned him the unanimous decision win.

