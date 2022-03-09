I got the fight nobody wants to fight and I keep pushing - Renato Moicano not happy with the UFC for snubbing him for the Fight of the Night bonus

While speaking with TMZSports, Renato Moicano shared his thoughts on the UFC opting to give the Fight of the Night honors to the main event over his five-round brawl with Rafael Dos Anjos.

The 32-year-old answered the call to fill in for Rafael Fiziev against 'RDA' on just four days' notice after the Kyrgyzstani pulled out. With open hands, the Brazilian took the chance to fight a top-ranked opponent in hopes of spearheading a push towards title contention.

During a recent interview, Moicano expressed his disbelief at the UFC's decision not to reward him and dos Anjos for their fight, saying:

"Yeah, neither do I [know why we didn't get the bonus]. You tell me, you tell me. How is that possible? You have to see all the circumstances, you know? I got the fight, nobody wants the fight but I took it anyways and I deliver and I keep trying."

Admitting the fight was a tough one, Moicano insisted that everybody loved it and that the thrilling showdown should have rightfully earned the two competitors a bonus.

"Even though the fight was hard for me, it was a hard night for me, I keep pushing. So I feel like it was a good fight, everybody say it was a good fight. So I don't know [why we didn't get the bonus] but this is not up to me, what's up to me is training myself, prepare myself, and be ready when they call me, and I will be."

Despite coming up short, the unranked lightweight gained a lot of respect and admiration from fans for his heart to continue and his moments of success throughout the matchup.

Watch Moicano give his views on the matter below.

What's next for Renato Moicano?

Although he lost to a much more experienced Rafael dos Anjos, the short-notice bout should only serve as a minor setback in the career of Renato Moicano.

The exciting submission specialist has a handful of names in the lightweight division that could see him earn himself a place in the rankings should he overcome the challenges.

Potential meetings with Bobby Green, Drew Dober, and Brad Riddell are all thrilling fights that could, without a doubt, steal the fight of the night honors on even the biggest of events.

