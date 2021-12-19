"I'm not trying to bully a kid into a fight" - Ricky Simon calls out Sean O'Malley after UFC Fight Night win 

Ricky Simon called out Sean O'Malley at UFC Vegas 45 after a statement win over Raphael Assuncao.

Simon, who will now make his way to the bantamweight division's top 15, called 'Suga' a 'kid' and hinted that the flashy bantamweight prospect would not necessarily accept the challenge.

During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Simon said:

"I told you guys, the more comfortable I get, the more dangerous I'll be and dang I felt comfortable today!... I've beaten several ranked opponents before, Bisping, but it's okay, but yeah if Sean O'Malley can get Dana White's permission, we've been trying to make that fight for a while, but I'm not trying to bully a kid into a fight, so anybody else [is fine]. I know where I'm headed, I'm headed for the title... But yeah, that'd be a great fight for me."

Watch Ricky Simon's full post-fight interview below:

Ricky Simon viciously knocked out Rafael Assuncao in the second round at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. Simon dominated the first round and controlled Assuncao on the ground in the second before securing the finish.

Ricky Simon may cause problems for Sean O'Malley on the ground if the bantamweight contest takes place

Ricky Simon is one of the better grapplers in the bantamweight division. If a potential bout between himself and Sean O'Malley materializes, Simon may possess the necessary skillset to end the hype surrounding O'Malley and steal his thunder.

Sean O'Malley enjoyed a solid run in 2021. He defeated Thomas Almeida at UFC 260, knocking out the Brazilian in devastating fashion.

Four months later, O'Malley took on promotional newcomer Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. The duo put on a sensational bout that won the 'Fight of the Night' bonus. 'Suga' produced a striking clinic against the surprisingly durable Moutinho and eventually secured a TKO victory in the third round.

At UFC 269, O'Malley locked horns with Raulian Paiva. He secured a first-round TKO victory over the Brazilian to break into the rankings.

With both fighters having recently broken into the rankings at 135 lbs, a potential bout between the two would make sense. It will be interesting to see how Sean O'Malley fares against a high-level grappler like Ricky Simon.

Edited by C. Naik