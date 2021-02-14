What ethnicity does UFC bantamweight Ricky Simon belong to?

Ricky Simon is a fighter in the UFC's bantamweight division who comes from a white ethnic background. He is an American national and a native of Vancouver, Washington.

Ricky Simon picked up his third straight victory in the UFC after a dominant display at bantamweight against Brian Kelleher at UFC 258. Ricky Simon put constant pressure on Brian Kelleher from the opening seconds of the fight showcasing his superior wrestling.

Ricky Simon picked up a shutout unanimous decision victory with all three judges scoring the contest 30-27. After securing three wins in two weeks, Ricky Simon has proved that he will continue to be a challenge for anyone at bantamweight. In the post-fight interview, Ricky Simon said -

Damn, did it twice in less than a month!

Ricky Simon's background outside UFC

A Washington native, Ricky Simon was born on August 8, 1992. He is a middle school wrestling coach and also holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Ricky Simone married his long-time girlfriend Jade Simon. The duo share an intimate bond as can be seen from the caption of a 2017 picture shared by Ricky Simon's wife -

Here we sit, as I give you the details of your next match, and little did I know how far we would go. From day one to 7 years later you've been there for me and one of my biggest supporters. You've been my backbone when I felt my weakest. You're my right hand. I love that you love me even when I forget it's our anniversary. I love you, babe!