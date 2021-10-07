"Contract signed" - Paddy Pimblett hints he has a new fight booked

Paddy Pimblett has suggested he has his next UFC fight booked. ‘The Baddy’s’ assertion regarding his next octagon appearance comes about a month after his spectacular UFC debut.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Paddy Pimblett put forth an image of him hitting mitts. The Instagram post featuring the image also contained a brief statement that read as follows:

“Contract signed @graham_boylan”

Paddy Pimblett notably tagged Cage Warriors head honcho Graham Boylan in his Instagram post. Pimblett is managed by Boylan.

While ‘The Baddy’ has hinted that he’s put pen to paper for his next fight, it’s unclear as to who his opponent is. Fans can expect details regarding Pimblett’s opponent, the date and the event to be revealed in days to come.

Paddy Pimblett is willing to take on all challengers

Paddy Pimblett recently spoke to legendary boxing trainer and combat sports personality Teddy Atlas and opened up on multiple topics. During his appearance on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas podcast, Pimblett indicated that he’s willing to fight anyone and everyone.

‘The Baddy’ emphasized, however, that while he’s not averse to taking on any challengers, his goal is to fight the top-five UFC lightweights in the next two years. Paddy Pimblett stated:

“I think the best 155er in the world is Dustin Poirier. Even though he hasn't got the belt. I think he's gonna win the belt. Then Oliveira's brilliant. I rate Islam Makhachev as well. I'd like to fight people like that. The top echelons of the division. Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje. People like that. They're the top five I think and in the next two years, that's who I wanna be fighting.

“I'm not looking into anyone. I don't need to. The amount of people that are talking about me, on Twitter and Instagram. Fighters in the 155-pound division, even fighters in other divisions, lads. They’re all making pictures with my hair on them. They want to jump on the Paddy wagon, lad. Like, people can use my name all they want, but I'm not gonna be mentioning anyone's name. I don't need to. I'll just sit here and smile.”

UK MMA stalwart Paddy Pimblett is coming off a first-round KO win against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till on September 4th, 2021. Pimblett currently competes in the UFC lightweight division.

