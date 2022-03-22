"Robbery" - Brendan Schaub on Jack Shore not being one of the 9 fighters who won a performance bonus at UFC London

Brendan Schaub believes Jack Shore deserved a $50,000 bonus for his performance at UFC London. UFC president Dana White awarded a bonus to every fighter who earned a finish after the event, which amounted to a record total of nine.

Schaub believes Shore should have been awarded a bonus despite not finishing his opponent Timur Valiev. The former UFC fighter also believes that the undefeated Welsh star should break into the top 15 in the UFC bantamweight rankings after his unanimous decision win over Valiev at the O2 Arena in London.

During the latest episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' said:

"Dana [White] gave every single person who got a finish a bonus. Every single person. Now did they give my boy Jack Shore a bonus? They didn't because he didn't get a finish. Which is kind of robbery. It was a fantastic fight."

He added:

"Jack Shore will definitely be ranked in top fifteen now. He wasn't before, it's insane. But shoutout to Jack Shore. Completely, I thought stole the show on the prelims. It just shows you how goddamn well-rounded he is. He is so freaking talented."

Watch the latest episode of The Schaub Show below:

Jack Shore on comparisons to Georges St-Pierre

Jack Shore delivered an absolute barnburner against Timur Valiev in what was possibly the toughest test of his career. However, 'Tank' did come across adversity as Valiev attempted a guillotine in the third round. Shore managed to break free and reeled in the decision, having scored two knockdowns.

Impressed with his performance, former UFC middleweight champion and Hall of Famer Michael Bisping compared Shore to the legendary Georges St-Pierre. Humbled by the comparison, the 27-year-old said at the UFC London post-fight press conference:

“It’s very high praise. Who else better to be compared to than the best to ever do it, in my eyes? He’s one of my idols in the sport. If I can achieve even one-third of what ‘GSP’ achieved, I’ll retire a happy man. They can keep comparing me to the greatest as long as they like. I’ll welcome it with open arms."

Watch Shore's appearance at the UFC London post-fight presser below:

Edited by C. Naik