Robert Whittaker hilariously admits he was wrong about Aljamain Sterling

Robert Whittaker was recently forced to eat his words after Aljamain Sterling eked out a split decision win at UFC 273 against former bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

In the build-up to UFC 273, both Whittaker and Tai Tuivasa backed Petr Yan to make short work of Sterling inside the octagon. 'Funk Master', however, managed to prove the naysayers wrong by outperforming Yan over the course of five rounds at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 9.

Following his co-main event triumph, Sterling took to social media to offer an apology form to everyone who counted him out against Yan. He called out both Whittaker and Tuivasa to fill out the form.

In a recent post on Twitter, 'The Reaper' responded to Sterling's call for an apology. He admitted that the 'Funk Master' had managed to change the opinion that Whittaker had of him.

Check out Robert Whittaker's post on Twitter right here:

"Well isn't there egg on my face... congrats mate, I have recently had a perspective change."

After receiving an apology from 'Bobby Knuckles', Aljamain Sterling went on to admit that he understood what Whittaker and Tuivasa were trying to say. He further declared that he bore no ill will after all.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's post on Twitter below:

"All love! I got what you guys were trying to say, but yea."

Robert Whittaker shares pictures of himself working on his striking

In a recent post on social media, Robert Whittaker offered fans a glimpse of his physical shape. He also shared pictures of himself working on his striking on the double end bag.

The Australian is coming off a loss at the hands of Israel Adesanya that he suffered during their rematch at UFC 271. 'The Last Stylebender' managed to outperform Whittaker over the course of five rounds and walked away with a unanimous decision win at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, back in February 2022.

Whittaker is currently hurtling towards a middleweight clash against Marvin Vettori. The fight is expected to boost his stock, helping him find his way back into title contention sometime soon.

The middleweight bigwigs are set to lock horns at UFC 275. The action is scheduled to unfold at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on June 11, Saturday.

