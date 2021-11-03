'Unless you're like Khamzat' - Rose Namajunas believes it's important for fighters to have hobbies outside of MMA

Rose Namajunas believes that every fighter should have hobbies apart from fighting.

In an interview with Adam Catterall for BT Sport, 'Thug' talked about her love for gardening and her aspirations of becoming a farmer after she is done with her fighting career:

"Obviously, I'm a martial artist and it's primarily what I do most of the time but I'm working towards becoming a farmer... I've always had a love for nature and animals and I think that it's just always been there and it's always been something that I'm fighting for and I'm still doing it. And I'm doing it more and more as I get older and my garden is becoming bigger and bigger every year," said Rose Namajunas.

'Thug Rose' jokingly said that although there was a parity between her gardening and fighting skills, she is making progress with the former. Namajunas then added that every fighter should indulge in some activity outside of fighting:

"I think it's really important for all fighters to have that. I mean, unless, if you're just like, you know, Khamzat [Chimaev] or somebody who just loves, like, just to get in there and that's it... I think I used to be like that and now I don't really enjoy always just hurting people for no reason."

You can watch the full Rose Namajunas interview with BT Sport below:

Rose Namajunas will compete in the co-main event of UFC 268

Rose Namajunas is all set to defend her strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 268 against Zhang Weili. The fight is a rematch of their first encounter at UFC 261 where Namajunas won the title.

The card will be headlined by Namajunas' teammate Kamaru Usman, who will go toe-to-toe with Colby Covington for the welterweight title.

Justin Gaethje, another of Namajunas' teammates, will compete on the card. 'The Highlight' will return to action after a one-year break to square off against Michael Chandler.

A highly exciting featherweight showdown between Shane Burgos and Billy Quarantillo is also set to go down on the main card of UFC 268.

