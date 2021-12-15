"It is the only one that makes sense" - Rose Namajunas is looking to defend her title in a rematch with Carla Esparza in 2022

Rose Namajunas desperately wants a rematch with Carla Esparza next up in the UFC. Esparza beat Namajunas via submission using a rear-naked choke back in December 2014 to become the inaugural UFC women's strawweight champion.

'Thug Rose' is the current division champion and defended the title against Zhang Weili in a rematch at UFC 268 inside New York City's historic Madison Square Garden last month.

'Cookie Monster', on the other hand, is currently ranked No. 2. She holds the longest active winning streak — five — among contenders and defeated Yan Xiaonan via TKO in her only fight this year.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Namajunas claimed that Esparza should get the next title shot.

"Yes! Yeah, it is the only one that makes sense. I mean I can fight anybody else right now but nothing really interests me like the Carla Esparza fight," said Namajunas.

When asked why the UFC is hesitant in booking the Namajunas vs. Esparza 2 matchup, the two-time strawweight champ insisted that it may be because the latter has been inactive since May.

"You know I think it is probably maybe because she is a wrestler or something. Maybe it's just hard for them to get behind her. I do think she was like sitting out and waiting for the title shot. So that was not maybe the best move. But honestly it just makes sense. So I think make it happen," she added.

Rose Namajunas named 'Female Fighter of the Year' at World MMA awards, moves to No.2 in the UFC women's P4P rankings

Rose Namajunas was recently named 'Female Fighter of the Year' at the 13th World MMA Awards conducted by the Fighters Only magazine last Friday.

She also moved up a spot to No.2 in the latest release of the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is the only person above her on the list.

Rose Namajunas holds a 11-4 win-loss record in her professional mixed martial arts career so far and she has never lost a rematch in four attempts, against Weili, Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Tecia Torres.

