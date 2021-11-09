"Kamaru is a master at what he does" - Rose Namajunas on Kamaru Usman's 'super clean' performance at UFC 268

UFC strawweight queen Rose Namajunas labeled Kamaru Usman's performance against Colby as 'super clean'.

Namajunas, who featured in the co-main event of UFC 268, praised her training partners Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje for their victories.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Thug' said:

"Yeah that would be fun to do again... I really enjoyed watching both [Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman] fight. Kamaru is a master at what he does and super clean performance. It was fun, especially during training camp, but I think we did pretty good... it was challenging."

Rose Namajunas, Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje train under MMA mastermind and coach Trevor Wittman, who went 3-0 at UFC 268. All three fighters successfully racked up victories in their respective bouts under Wittman, who is now a likely contender for the 'Coach of the Year' title.

Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington in a fiery main event at Madison Square Garden in New York. The welterweight title rematch was a five-round war and lived up to the expectations of fans after the two fighters delivered a classic at UFC 245 in their first fight.

Similarly, Rose Namajunas also defended her strawweight title after beating Zhang Weili in the rematch. She won via split-decision.

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler engaged in an absolute barn burner. The lightweights came in all guns blazing and were both rocked multiple times over the course of the fight. After three action-packed rounds, a unanimous decision victory was awarded to Justin Gaethje.

Rose Namajunas eyes a rematch against Carla Esparza for her next title defence

Rose Namajunas stated on The MMA Hour that she'd like to avenge her loss against Carla Esparza in her next fight.

Speaking about options for her next title defense, Rose Namajunas said:

"Yeah, I would like to [fight Carla Esparza next]. I will see [if] anything else makes sense...the reason is, I think she's gonna give it all she's got...I think now after [Weili], Carla is, for sure, gonna be the most dangerous opponent because of where she's at..."

Rose Namajunas took on Carla Esparza in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter season 20, back in 2014. She lost the bout via third-round submission.

Watch the finish below:

Watch Rose Namajunas' full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

