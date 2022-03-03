Santa Clara County district attorney gives an update on the arrest of Cain Velasquez 

Cain Velasquez was charged with attempted premeditated murder and multiple gun assault charges after being involved in a shooting in San Jose, California on Monday.

According to a court document obtained by MMA Junkie, the charges against Velasquez are as follows: attempted murder (one count), shooting at a motor vehicle or aircraft (one count), assault with a firearm (three counts), assault with a deadly weapon (three counts), willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle (one count), and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (one count).

The Mexican-American fighter is accused of targeting Harry Eugene Goularte, who allegedly molested one of Velasquez's relatives in a daycare center. Velasquez allegedly opened fire on a vehicle comprising of three individuals, including his target, but shot Goularte's father instead.

If found guilty of attempted murder alone, Velasquez faces a minimum of 20 years behind bars. He could also face additional jail time if found guilty of other counts.

After his initial arraignment on Wednesday afternoon, Velasquez remained in the custody of the San Jose Police Department and is being held without bail. His arraignment will continue on Monday with another court hearing set for March 23rd.

Cain Velasquez's target allegedly molested his relative "100 times"

Cain Velasquez's young relative, whose identity wasn't disclosed due to his status as a minor, told told an officer on February 24 that Goularte took him into the bathroom of a daycare center. He then claimed that Goularte touched his genitals, according to court documents obtained by ESPN. The child added that Goularte told him not to tell anyone about the incident and that it took place "100 times."

Goularte, who apparently lives in the same building as his mother's daycare center, denied any wrongdoing during his trial. He claimed that he merely helped the child put his pants on correctly. The 43-year-old was released from jail on February 25.

UFC president Dana White expressed his sympathy for Velasquez and his family. In a recent interview with Barstool Sports, the UFC boss said:

"I obviously feel sorry for him and his family,” White said. “It’s a horrible thing. I don’t know enough details to speak on it, but from what I’ve heard – we all say we’d do it if it ever happened to us. Cain did it."

Watch the full interview below:

