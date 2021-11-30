"Realistically, I'm not going to get Masvidal" - Sean Brady names his ideal next opponent from the welterweight top 10

Surging welterweight Sean Brady has revealed which UFC contender is on his radar, now that he has cracked the top 10 of his division's rankings.

Brady, who took a substantial leap from No.14 to No.8 after beating Michael Chiesa, expressed interest in fighting Jorge Masvidal but believes securing a matchup with 'Gamebred' is unlikely. With that in mind, Brady believes it will boil down to two options. In the latest edition of the Weighing-In podcast, Brady said:

"Realistically, I'm not going to get Masvidal. I know that. He's only going to get big-name guys. So for me, the winner of Belal [Muhammad] and 'Wonderboy' [Stephen Thompson] is what makes the most sense to me. Belal is No.10, if he beats 'Wonderboy,' he's going to go up. And if 'Wonderboy' wins, he's already ranked five, I think. So that's what makes perfect sense to me. If Belal wins, me and him were supposed to fight. We had a scheduled fight and I had to pull out because I had that fracture in my shin that is still not healed. We were supposed to fight last December. So that would kind of be the best-case scenario for me."

MMA Junkie recently reported that a Belal Muhammad vs. Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson matchup has been booked for the UFC’s event on December 18, which will take place at the APEX in Las Vegas. It will be the UFC's final event of 2021.

Check out Sean Brady's full interview below:

Michael Chiesa reveals why nobody wants to fight Sean Brady

Michael Chiesa believes the risk of fighting Sean Brady is so much greater than the reward of beating him. For that reason, 'Maverick' believes so many UFC contenders are avoiding him. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Chiesa said:

"I bet if you call Sean Shelby, a lot of people have turned down the Sean Brady fight. He’s got the undefeated prospect aura about him but it’s less lucrative to a lot of guys than Khamzat [Chimaev] because at least Khamzat, that guy’s name is in everybody’s household right now. Everybody knows who Khamzat Chimaev is. So while they both have that undefeated prospect aura, more people would be inclined to fight Khamzat because of the name value. Nobody wants to fight a Sean Brady because he’s tough, he’s undefeated and not a lot of people know who he is."

