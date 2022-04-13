Sean O'Malley believes Alexander Volkanovski has "100%" chance of being a two-division champion

Sean O'Malley believes Alexander Volkanovski is very likely to achieve 'champ-champ' status in the UFC down the line. Volkanovski, who retained the featherweight title by picking up a dominant fourth-round TKO victory over Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273, recently hinted at a potential move to the lightweight division.

Rising bantamweight contender O'Malley doesn't see any reason why Volkanovski won't be able to hang with the best lightweights in the world if he does move up a weight class. 'Suga' pointed out that the Australian is a well-rounded fighter, adept at both grappling and striking.

Citing Volkanovski's gritty performance against Brian Ortega last year, O'Malley claimed it would be very hard to submit him in a fight. He also claimed that Volkanovski has incredible stamina and can go five rounds with any lightweight in the world. During a recent interview with Helen Yee, 'Suga' said:

"A hundred percent [Volkanovski can become a two-division champion]. I think he's gonna be hard to submit, clearly [because] Ortega had some deep submissions on him. He's not really, he's not known for gassing out, he's got a crazy gas tank. He's got a good chin... I mean it's gonna be hard to beat him, you know, Max did drop him I think a couple times in the second fight or at least dropped him once but yeah, I'm interested in what he does next. I wouldn't mind watching him fight the winner of, you know, the 55ers."

Sean O'Malley weighs in on potential fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo is stepping out of retirement and wants to fight Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title down the line. While Sean O'Malley isn't sure the UFC will book the fight because he doesn't feel Cejudo is a big enough draw, 'Suga' admits it would be an intriguing matchup.

O'Malley pointed out that Cejudo's style is somewhat similar to Volkanovski's and that 'Triple C' will bring a skillset to the matchup that the featherweight champ's former opponents didn't possess. Having said that, O'Malley also pointed out that Volkanovski is among the top-three pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC and it won't be easy to put him away.

Breaking down a potential clash between the pair, O'Malley said:

"That's a super interesting fight. Both dudes, shorter guys, stocky, it's a super interesting fight. I mean you can't count Henry out, he's done the things, he's a super good competitor, you just can't really count him out but i just don't know if i really see him going in there and taking taking out Volkanovski. He's [Alexander Volkanovski is] super active and he's beating the top guys but Henry's got a completely different style than all of those guys. He's got more like a similar style to Volkanovski, yeah, it's an interesting fight."

