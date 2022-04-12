"Volk vs. Khabib at '55" - Sean O'Malley believes Alexander Volkanovski would be favorite in fight against anyone at 145/155lbs

Sean O'Malley is confident that Alexander Volkanovski can defeat anyone in the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Needless to say, the 27-year-old rising star was apparently very impressed with Volkanovski's wire-to-wire dominance at UFC 273. O'Malley says he's seen enough from the Australian to believe he is capable of beating anyone who fights between the 145 and 155-pound range – including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

During the latest episode of his TimboSugaShow podcast, O'Malley heaped praise on the New South Wales native, saying:

"Dude, Volk vs. Khabib at '55. Volk's not a small '45er, thickness-wise. I bet he walks around big."

O'Malley's coach and co-host Tim Welch then brought up a potential matchup between Volkanovski and reigning lightweight champion Oliveira. At that point, 'Suga' revealed how highly he thinks of Volkanovski. The bantamweight prospect furthered:

"Volk against anybody at '55 or '45, I could see him being a favorite. He's so, so good."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on Alexander Volkanovski:

'The Great' staged his third successful title defense against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung in the main event of last Saturday's pay-per-view. The fight was a complete showcase of Volkanovski's skills as the South Korean was thoroughly brutalized through four rounds before referee Herb Dean finally decided to intervene.

Volkanovski, of course, was scheduled to face rival Max Holloway in a trilogy bout earlier this year. However, the Hawaiian was forced to pull out due to an undisclosed injury, opening the door for 'The Korean Zombie' to step in as the title challenger.

Sean O'Malley changes his opinion on potential Alexander Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo fight

After a one-sided showing from Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273, Sean O'Malley believes that Henry Cejudo will now refrain from calling out the featherweight champion.

This comes after O'Malley said he believes 'Triple C' has a chance to beat Volkanovksi in a potential matchup. During a previous episode of his podcast, 'Suga' said:

"Henry and Volk, dude, that's very interesting. It's triple f***ing champ. I don't know, that's an interesting fight. I don't know anybody that could beat Volk right now, not in this division. If anybody can somehow do it, it could be Cejudo. There's not even that much of a size difference really. I think Volk is probably a little thicker but they're about the same height."

Cejudo recently announced that he has jumped back into the USADA testing pool in preparation for his UFC return. He remains adamant that he's gunning for Volkanovski's crown, but it's still unclear which division he'll return to.

