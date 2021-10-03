"He's gotta be the greatest ever" - Sean O'Malley believes Alexander Volkanovski is now the featherweight GOAT

Sean O'Malley believes Alexander Volkanovski is now the GOAT of the featherweight division. In a recent episode of his podcast, O'Malley spoke about the fight between Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

Giving his take on the bout on Timbo Sugarshow, O'Malley said:

"Dude there's a couple times where I'm like damn Ortega is gonna break and he just didn't f****** break. He didn't wilt, he got f****** battered a couple times... That was an impressive performance to watch. He's [Alexander Volkanovski] gonna be the number one pound-for-pound 145 ever, beat Aldo, beat f** Max Holloway twice and beat Ortega. He's gotta be the greatest now. Volkanovski got some serious f*** power and then bombs though. He doesn't get tired, I think he's a robot, I think Elon Musk created him."

Volkanovski and Ortega put on a spectacular show at their UFC 266 headliner. Many consider the bout to be a solid contender for 2021's 'Fight of the Year' award. The third round of the title contest was undoubtedly one of the most memorable rounds in UFC history.

Watch Sean O'Malley's take on the bout between Volkanovski and Ortega below:

O'Malley thought it was clever of Ortega to utilize the extra 30-second break he got from the referee between rounds. 'Sugar' believes the additional rest helped Ortega get through to the next round.

'T-City' won the hearts of many by not giving up midway through the fight. He successfully convinced health officials and referee Herb Dean that he could continue the bout.

Despite the brave showing, Ortega could not snatch the Australian's belt. Volkanovski survived two submission attempts in the third round to pick up a well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Sean O'Malley announces his next opponent

In typical Sean O'Malley fashion, 'Sugar' has confirmed he'll be facing No.15-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Raulian Paiva next.

The Brazilian is riding a three-fight winning streak going into the bout. This will be O'Malley's third fight of the year.

Sean O'Malley last fought Kris Moutinho at UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3. The rising bantamweight displayed his striking prowess in a dominant performance over the UFC newcomer. He picked up a TKO win in the third round of the contest.

