"That's an interesting matchup" - Colby Covington vs. Israel Adesanya endorsed by Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley has suggested that a fight between Israel Adesanya and Colby Covington would be an interesting matchup.

A former interim UFC welterweight (170-pound) champion Covington recently claimed that he’d be open to moving up in weight to face reigning undisputed UFC middleweight (185-pound) champion Israel Adesanya for his title.

In the latest edition of The BrOMalley Show, Sean O’Malley and his brother Daniel O’Malley have weighed in on this potential super-fight. Highlighting that he's intrigued by the matchup, ‘Suga’ stated:

“He [Covington] wants ‘Izzy,’ right? He’s calling out ‘Izzy.’ That’s an interesting matchup, dude. You’d have to see it to know what happens unless you flip a coin.” O’Malley added, “I think that’s an interesting fight, dude. Colby’s wrestling’s crazy. His pace is crazy. ‘Izzy’ is a big motherf***er; 185 and 170, a 15-pound difference.” He noted, “Like, they’re both not big for their weight class, though, that is the thing. I’d watch it; Colby vs. ‘Izzy.’ That’s so weird. I mean, like, I don’t think – You just can’t make that fight.”

Submission Radio @SubmissionRadio



: youtu.be/Jczls7BRvTc @ColbyCovMMA puts up his hand to be Israel Adesanaya’s next “dance partner”at 185, explains “some of the guys” the UFC are “trying to line him up with” are “unoriginal” .@ColbyCovMMA puts up his hand to be Israel Adesanaya’s next “dance partner”at 185, explains “some of the guys” the UFC are “trying to line him up with” are “unoriginal” 🏆🎥: youtu.be/Jczls7BRvTc https://t.co/2dJa0sgEGn

O’Malley reiterated his interest in the matchup but believes it won't come to fruition. ‘Suga’ alluded to the fact that Covington has come up short twice in his bid to take the undisputed UFC welterweight title from current champion Kamaru Usman.

Considering that, O’Malley insinuated that Covington is unlikely to receive an immediate title shot against undisputed UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Intriguingly, UFC president Dana White made a similar assertion a few weeks ago. White noted that Covington lost twice to the champion in his own weight class. He opined that ‘Chaos’ would first have to beat the top contenders at middleweight before facing Adesanya for the middleweight belt.

Watch Sean O’Malley endorse a possible Adesanya-Covington fight in the video below:

Dan Hooker jibes at Colby Covington for pursuing a fight against Israel Adesanya

The consensus is that Israel Adesanya is likely to defend his middleweight belt against Jared Cannonier next. Speaking of Adesanya, his longtime City Kickboxing (CKB) teammate, UFC featherweight Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker, recently took a jibe at Colby Covington.

While Adesanya has shot down the possibility of Colby Covington fighting him for the title, 'The Hangman' too suggested that 'Chaos' doesn’t deserve the fight. Speaking to Helen Yee, Hooker said:

"I think Dana White's already said it best. So, he loses twice for the welterweight title and then fights for the middleweight title? That doesn't make sense in anyone's book. I think Colby's a little bit... he needs to focus on the title he can't win. So that's what I think of that fight."

Watch the full interview below:

