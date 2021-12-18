"No one can be mad at Charles for saying that" - Sean O'Malley doesn't blame Charles Oliveira for wanting to fight Conor McGregor over Justin Gaethje

Sean O'Malley doesn't blame UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for seeking a potential 'red panty night' fight against Conor McGregor over Justin Gaethje next.

According to 'Sugar', the Brazilian is doing what's obvious and it's impossible to criticize him for choosing a money fight at this point in his career, where he's fought his way to the top and become champion.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Charles Oliveira says he would defend his lightweight title against Conor McGregor over Justin Gaethje next, should the opportunity arise.



(via @mmafighting). Charles Oliveira says he would defend his lightweight title against Conor McGregor over Justin Gaethje next, should the opportunity arise.(via @mmafighting). https://t.co/6TSWbVbwBR

O'Malley also claimed McGregor is a potentially less threatening fight for Oliveira compared to Gaethje, so it makes sense for 'do Bronx' to pick the Irishman over 'The Highlight'. Pointing out that he has the opportunity to make more money by fighting a comparatively easier opponent, Sean O'Malley said it's a no-brainer that Oliveira prefers McGregor over Gaethje as his next opponent.

"Charles Oliveira says he'd rather fight Conor McGregor over Justin Gaethje which is obvious dude, and no one can be mad at Charles for saying that, not even Justin dude. I'm sure Justin's like 'I'm sure that's not going to happen' but... 'yeah, that's called being intelligent.' Of course he'd rather fight someone not as threatening potentially and probably make more money," Sean O'Malley said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Check out the video below:

"He's not going to fold" - Sean O'Malley explains what makes Charles Oliveira one of the most dangerous lightweights in the world

Sean O'Malley believes Charles Oliveira's ability to face and overcome adversity is what makes him one of the most dangerous lightweights on the planet. He pointed out how 'do Bronx' got dropped multiple times in his fights against Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier, but still emerged victorious on both occasions.

ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 @TheArtOfWar6 No wonder Charles Oliveira can take a punch now No wonder Charles Oliveira can take a punch now https://t.co/JCiU7gL1j4

While people may still think of Charles Oliveira as an underdog, O'Malley claims he's seen enough to not make that mistake.

Also Read Article Continues below

"A long time ago that's kind of what happened. He'd get tired and he'd break and fold. Now some people still look at him like that but that's not who he is. He's not going to fold. He got dropped against Chandler, came back. Got dropped against Poirier, came back. Dude's a f***ing stud. One of the most dangerous 55ers," O'Malley said.

Edited by Aziel Karthak