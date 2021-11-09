"DC just doesn't like me" - Sean O'Malley calls out Daniel Cormier for targeting him during UFC 268 commentary

Sean O'Malley has called out Daniel Cormier for targeting him whilst on commentary for UFC 268. 'DC' made several comments regarding O'Malley whilst one of the bantamweight prospect's previous opponents, Marlon Vera, fought Frankie Edgar.

Speaking on episode 162 of the TimboSugarShow, Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch broke down the main card of UFC 268. When they got to Vera vs. Edgar, O'Malley stated:

"I love that f***ing DC has to always throw it in there. Randomly. I was betting. I had like 100 bucks in it, in the Rose-Weili fight, that he'd bring up my name one more time, just say it... DC just doesn't like me. I wish he would just come out and say it, rather than pretend to. I said that since the Terrion Ware fight, my first fight in the UFC, I'm like damn. And then it's just got to the point where it's like..."

You can check out the full episode of Sean O'Malley's podcast below:

What is next for Sean O'Malley in the UFC?

Sean O'Malley is currently set to face off against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. Paiva is arguably O'Malley's toughest test since he fought the aforementioned Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

O'Malley has often been criticized for primarily fighting opponents who are either new to the UFC or in the twilight of their careers. But Paiva is neither; currently aged 26 and riding a three-fight win streak that includes victories over Kyler Phillips and Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

UFC Fight Night: Phillips v Paiva

Up until recently, Paiva was also ranked No.15 in the bantamweight division. However, he was bizarrely removed to make way for Song Yadong, who hasn't fought since August.

Regardless, Paiva will certainly offer a step up in competition for Sean O'Malley. If 'Sugar' is able to pick up a win, it will no doubt propel him straight into the rankings, where he will likely be matched up with a legend of the sport such as Frankie Edgar or Dominick Cruz.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Harvey Leonard