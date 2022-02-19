"That was fu****g some Shakespeare s**t "- Sean O'Malley reacts to Conor McGregor saying he has best ground and pound in MMA

Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to announce himself as the best ground and pounder in MMA. His bold statement got the attention of many fellow fighters, including the No.12-ranked UFC bantamweight, Sean O'Malley.

'Suga' visibly loved McGregor's post as he and his brother sat down to read through it in a recent video on his YouTube channel. The O'Malley brothers smirked and giggled as they scanned through another infamous McGregor post, with Sean even supporting his fellow UFC star's claims.

Sean O'Malley said:

"That was fu****g some Shakespeare s**t. I mean, if you drop someone hard and they're like dazed, you can land like seven good shots to the head after you drop them, you're probably going to have a high percentage."

Sean O'Malley has been a long-time admirer of Conor McGregor and has acknowledged the Irishman's big influence on his career and fighting style. The bantamweight made his UFC debut when McGregor was on hiatus from the sport. The two have since gotten to fight on the same card when O'Malley put on a show against Kris Moutinho during the undercard of the McGregor/Poirier trilogy bout.

The 33-year-old continues to spark controversy throughout the MMA world, and his recent post on social media is no different. Just a couple of days ago, McGregor posted a bold statement to his Instagram page:

"I’ve the best ground and pound in the game. My highest % of finishes does not actually come from my standing horizontal back hand, like most assume. My highest % of finishing wins actually come from the accuracy of my vertical punching."

Alongside McGregor's post, O'Malley covered a bunch of different topics in his latest YouTube episode, which you can catch below:

Conor McGregor's confident Instagram posts

Following his horrific leg break against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor looks determined to make another push for lightweight gold when he returns.

Despite fighting just three times since 2018, McGregor by far remains the most talked about MMA athlete in the world. Whether it's through hatred, or through the love of the tens of millions of followers he has over social media, McGregor is always in the public eye.

Another recent post on social media saw the striking specialist revisit his head kick TKO win over Donald Cerrone back in 2020.

