"He gave me props, I respect that" - Sean O'Malley discusses Aljamain Sterling's time on the Joe Rogan Experience

Sean O'Malley recently reacted to Aljamain Sterling's comments about him during a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

During his discussion with host Joe Rogan on the JRE podcast, 'Funk Master' claimed to beat O'Malley with a body lock and would probably break his ribs. The claim was in reference to O'Malley's physique.

The Bantamweight champion, on the other hand, praised the fellow division contender's abilities. He argued that no one can be both large and strong at the same time because everyone lacks one or the other.

The top bantamweight contender addressed the division champ's comments about him in a recent episode of The BrO'Malley Show, which was uploaded to his YouTube channel. In response to Sterling's assessment of him, 'Sugar' stated that he respects 'Funk Master' for his honest assessment of him.

Sean O'Malley said:

"He gave me props, I respect that he said uh, I'm a f**king problem basically. He also said he'd snap me with his legs."

You can check out Sean O'Malley's entire podcast in the video below:

Ranked #13 in the bantamweight division of the UFC, O'Malley currently holds a fighting portfolio of eight wins. He has faced only one loss, which was handed over to him by Maron Vera at UFC 252, back in 2020.

Along with his impressive professional record, the fighter's three-fight winning streak has added to his star power in the UFC.

Sean O'Malley predicts Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera

Based on Maron Vera's performance in his last few fights, Sean O'Malley believes Dominick Cruz will emerge victorious against the Ecuadorian fighter.

Giving his take on the same episode of his The BrO'Malley Show, the 27-year old American fighter had this to say:

"When Jose [Aldo] fought 'Chito', I said, 'I think Jose wins that fight.' When 'Chito' fought Frankie [Edgar], I said, 'I think Chito wins that fight.' 'Chito' fought Rob [Font], I think I said, 'Chito wins that fight.'"

He added:

"'Chito' vs. [Dominick Cruz], I think Dom wins... I just think Dom's gonna be a little bit too fast, just a little bit better than 'Chito'. But, with that being said, I wouldn't be surprised if 'Chito' won. But I do think Dom's gonna take that."

Dominick Cruz is all set to face off against Marlon Vera in August. Holding a pro record of 24 wins and three losses, Cruz is currently on a two-fight winning streak. His last successful outing was against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269, where he had a decision win over the Brazilian.

Marlon Vera, on the other hand, is currently holding a pro record of 19 wins and seven losses. 'Chito' is currently on a three fight winning streak. His most recent win came up against Rob Font at UFC on ESPN 35. He too had a decision win against Font.

With their upcoming fight, it will be interesting to see if they can add another plus one to their win tally and continue their winning streak.

