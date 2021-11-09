"He's definitely human" - Sean O'Malley explains why he thinks Kamaru Usman isn't invincible

Sean O'Malley believes Kamaru Usman can be beaten. During his UFC 268 recap video, O'Malley pointed out how the current UFC welterweight king has been rocked by Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington.

'Sugar' then stated Conor McGregor would knock out Kamaru Usman.

O'Malley added that while Kamaru Usman is currently riding high, he's "definitely human."

The UFC bantamweight concluded his statement by asking which active fighter is capable of beating 'The Nigerian Nightmare.'

"Dude he's [Kamaru Usman] been rocked. He got rocked by Gilbert, Colby rocked him. There's Conor, Conor knocks him out, jokes. Yeah, no, I think, I mean, he's definitely human when you see Colby land a shot and rock him a little bit. Gilbert dropped or rocked him, like he's human, he can be beat but the who the f*** is gonna beat him?"

Check out Sean O'Malley's recap video of UFC 268 below:

Kamaru Usman successfully defended the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 268

At UFC 268, Kamaru Usman successfully defended his UFC welterweight championship by beating Colby Covington in a highly-awaited rematch..

The pair first met in 2019, and that night Usman finished off 'Chaos' via 5th round TKO. This time the two put together yet another incredible fight, as Usman won via unanimous decision to retain his title.

Kamaru Usman has already defended the UFC welterweight title against the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington -both of whom he beat twice- and also has a defense over Gilbert Burns.

It remains to be seen who is next for Usman, but 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is already on his way to solidifying his place as one of the greatest UFC welterweight champions. While Usman bristles at the comparison, he is the most dominant 170-pounder since Georges St. Pierre.

