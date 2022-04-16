 "Aljo vs Jose will be a bigger fight"- Sean O'Malley gives his take on who should be next for Aljamain Sterling

Sean O'Malley recently shared his thoughts on who Aljamain Sterling should face as his next opponent.

In a recent episode of The BroMalley Show, UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley was seen discussing several topics, including Bobby Green's recent comments on him and the possibility of a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

At one point in the episode, 'Sugar' was also seen discussing the future prospects of bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

O'Malley isn't thrilled with 'Funk Master' calling out T.J. Dillashaw. The 27-year-old, instead, believes that a Sterling vs. Aldo would make 'more sense.'

"I think Aljo vs. Jose would be a bigger fight than Alex [Volkanovski] versus Henry [Cejudo]. I feel like they would be similar..."

In the co-main event of UFC 273, Aljamain Sterling defeated Petr Yan, widely regarded as the undisputed king of the bantamweight division.

Sterling stunned everyone with his spectacular grappling skills during the high-octane fight between the two. At the end of the five-round bout, 'Funk Master' was awarded a split decision victory over Petr Yan.

This was the duo's second outing against each other in the promotion. Their earlier fight at UFC 259 was ruled out in favor of Sterling after Yan landed an illegal knee. This led to Yan losing his title via disqualification despite dominating the entire fight.

MMA fans all over the world questioned the American fighter's legitimacy over the title. However, with his recent legitimate victory over Yan at UFC 273, the fighter has put his doubters to rest.

Aljamain Sterling convinced that Petr Yan used water to escape grappling exchanges

'Funk Master' was seen discussing his most recent win at UFC 273 in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel. While discussing the fight, the bantamweight champion mentioned Yan pouring water on himself to make himself 'slippery', making it more difficult for Sterling to grab him into takedowns.

Describing Petr Yan's actions at UFC 273, Sterling had this to say:

"Can we talk about how much water he was pouring on his head though? Because he was really, really slippery after that. And made those other takedowns a lot harder for me to grab on his waist. And I really do think that's why I fell off in the fourth round."

