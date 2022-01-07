"He is the Twitter GOAT" - Sean O'Malley lauds Nate Diaz's Twitter game after he called out of Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira

Sean O'Malley has lauded Nate Diaz's Twitter game after he took a dig at both Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira in the same post.

A few days ago, Poirier revealed on The Fight with Teddy Atlas that he had agreed to fight Diaz on short notice in six weeks' time but contracts haven't been signed.

The Stockton native in turn trolled 'The Diamond' via Twitter. Speaking to co-host Tim Welch on the TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley opined that Diaz's tweets are hilarious.

"Nate said I just talked to UFC. I asked what is up with the DP fight. I want to fight asap. But they say Dustin s**ks and they do not want it. Sorry Dustin, you s**k. Hope to fight asap though. Let's do this. P. S. Oliveira you suck too. He is the Twitter GOAT, bro. His tweets are the best. They are so funny," said O'Malley.

Watch Sean O'Malley speak about Nate Diaz and more on episode 170 of the Timbo Sugar Show below:

No.8-ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter Poirier lost to the No.5-ranked Oliveira via submission in the main event of UFC 269 in December 2021. It is still unclear 'The Diamond' will face Diaz next.

Nate Diaz has unsuccessfully challenged for both the UFC and WEC lightweight titles once each in the past

Nate Diaz holds a 20-13 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far. He has fought in the lightweight and welterweight divisions, while also having multiple catchweight bouts in his career.

Diaz has enjoyed the most success at 155 pounds. He challenged Hermes Franca for the WEC lightweight championship in October 2006 and lost the encounter via submission in the second round.

Over six years later, the 36-year-old superstar had a shot at the UFC lightweight championship. He took on Benson Henderson in December 2012 following a three fight winning streak.

Once again, Diaz was unable to claim gold as he suffered a one sided unanimous decision loss (50-43, 50-45 x2) at the hands of Henderson in Seattle. Since that bout, the Stockton native has yet to break into title contention.

Edited by Josh Evanoff