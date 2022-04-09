Paddy Pimblett vs. Logan Paul in a boxing ring would be 'sick' asserts Sean O'Malley

During the most recent episode of Bromalley show, hosted by Sean O'Malley and his brother Daniel, the rising bantamweight superstar expressed his desire to see Logan Paul vs Paddy Pimblett in the boxing ring instead of the octagon.

"What if they did boxing, Logan verse Paddy? That would be sick."

Paul featured on The MMA Hour earlier this week, mentioning that Paddy Pimblett would be his ideal first opponent if he were ever to step inside the cage. Pimblett recently competed in the lightweight division at UFC London, submitting Rodrigo Vargas in the very first round. Paul last competed when he took on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in June 2021 where Paul weighed in at 189.5 lbs.

O'Malley was very impressed with Paul's performance, saying:

"Watching Logan fight Floyd, I'm like, that motherf***** has some serious f****** potential, like some serious potential if he really wanted to box."

Logan, unlike his brother Jake Paul, has taken more of a 'pro-exhibition' route, fighting YouTubers and celebrities as opposed to accomplished combat athletes. Aside from his last fight vs. Mayweather, which felt like more of a spectacle than a competitive sporting event. However, O'Malley still backs Logan if he were ever to pursue a more serious career in boxing.

A catchweight would be the only possible way to make the fight happen, with Paul stating he knows how much weight Pimblett puts on after his fights. He also claimed he could make 185 lb, 30 lb north of the weight Pimblett currently competes at.

Pimblett responded to Paul's callout via Twitter, 'Everyone loves talking about the bad man' followed by a series of emojis, 'Nice one fella'.

Pimblett is arguably the fastest rising name in MMA, finishing his first two fights within a round inside the UFC. A businessman a heart, Paul is no doubt looking to take advantage of 'The Baddy's growing popularity.

Sean O'Malley thinks Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung is a recipe for disasater

Co-host Daniel O'Malley brought up the fact that this could be The Korean Zombies 'last ditch effort' in terms of realizing his dream and becoming UFC champion. 'Sugar' Sean hesitantly agreed, stating that he has no confidence in Chan Sung Jung when watching him hit the pads.

"It scares me though when I'm watching him hit mitts. He doesn't move his head, and he doesn't put his other hand up."

Chan Sung Jung will enter the octagon for an eleventh time on Saturday night, coming up short on only three occasions, including his first crack at the title back in 2013 against the legendary Jose Aldo.

The Korean Zombie was a late replacement after Max Holloway was forced to pull out due to an undisclosed injury, pushing the rubber match between the two back even further.

UFC 273 will be 'The Korean Zombies' second attempt at the title, aiming to become the first champion in history out of South Korea.

Two of the best in the history of the featherweight division go head-to-head for the belt

