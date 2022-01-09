"Can't wait to watch your next fight" - Sean O'Malley and Paddy Pimblett squash their beef

Sean O'Malley and Paddy Pimblett are two of the brightest UFC prospects at the moment. The two have now seemingly squashed their long-standing beef and are on good terms.

In a recent Q&A session, Paddy Pimblett was asked about his opinion of Sean O'Malley. 'Baddy' lauded 'Sugar' for being an entertaining fighter and also revealed that he had a conversation with O'Malley on Twitch.

Pimblett said on YouTube:

"Don't mind [Sean] O'Malley. Like watching him fight. He's an entertaining fighter and he's entertaining on the mic. We were just talking to him on Twitch before, it was quite funny to be honest."

Pimblett also added a clip where Sean O'Malley thanked him for a raid on Twitch. O'Malley congratulated 'Baddy' on his success while trying to imitate his British accent.

O'Malley said:

"Oh shit! Paddy the Baddy f***ing hosted me. Paddy I feel like we're buds. So we're like not buds but we're buds, you know what I mean. Appreciates with the raid dude. Congrats on all your f***ing success. And can wait to watch your next fight. Paddy, thank you lad. F***ing thank you. F***ing thank you. Appreciate you with the raid. F***ing brilliant."

The feud between Paddy Pimblett and Sean O'Malley

Paddy Pimblett and Sean O'Malley have taken multiple jabs at each other over the last few months. The feud started when Pimblett called O'Malley a "b**ch a**" for blaming his 2020 loss against Marlon 'Chito' Vera on a leg injury.

While O'Malley was surprised by Pimblett's comments, he understood the motivation behind it. 'Sugar' seemed to think that the British fighter's comments were made primarily because O'Malley is one of the bigger names in the UFC.

Sean O'Malley told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

“I didn’t know of him until the UFC kinda started posting stuff about him, and I obviously don’t follow him. So just a bunch of people telling me Paddy’s talking sh*t, so I’m not gonna not talk sh*t back. So, yeah, I don’t know. I don’t know what his beef was with me. As ugly and stupid as he may look, he’s kinda smart. He’s talking about the biggest name in the UFC. I’m clearly one of the biggest draws. I’m the cash cow, and he knows that, so he’s got to use my name. He’s got to say my name.”

