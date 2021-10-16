"If anyone can do it, it's Kamaru" - Sean O'Malley on potential boxing clash between Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez

Sean O'Malley believes Kamaru Usman could pose a threat to Canelo Alvarez if they were to meet inside the ring.

The 26-year-old UFC bantamweight said Usman's "winning mindset" sets him apart from other fighters. That's why he thinks 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is probably the only one who could give Canelo a run for his money.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Usman expressed interest in a boxing showdown with the Mexican sensation. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also discussed the potential matchup. He said Usman might have to explore the world of boxing because there won't be much left for him to prove in the UFC if he beats Colby Covington next month.

O'Malley doesn't think Usman could snatch a win against Canelo, but that doesn't make him doubt the skills of the welterweight champion. In a recent episode of his podcast, 'Sugar' said:

"[Kamaru Usman's manager] is also talking about Kamaru vs. Canelo. If anyone can do it, it's Kamaru. He's just got a winning mindset, he's got the skills. To box Canelo and beat Canelo, could he actually do it? F***, probably not, probably not. Canelo is on a different level but I would watch that. It would be a super fight and it would be fu****g sweet. Kamaru is a superstar. I mean, I don't know if he's like a 'superstar,' but he's the pound-for-pound best right now."

Watch Sean O'Malley's comments on a potential Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez boxing match in the video below (2:10):

Kamaru Usman is set to defend his title for the fifth time at UFC 268

With four title defenses under his belt, Kamaru Usman has already established himself as one of the most successful welterweights in the promotion. At UFC 268, he will have the opportunity to solidify that claim when he goes up against Colby Covington.

Usman and Covington will be competing in a rematch. They first shared the octagon in December 2019, where 'Chaos' was defeated via TKO in the fifth round. Since then, Usman has secured three more victories, compared to Covington's one.

UFC 268 is scheduled to be held on November 6, 2021. The event will be hosted at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

