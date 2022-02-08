"Joe is clearly not racist" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Joe Rogan controversy

Sean O'Malley recently voiced his support for Joe Rogan after the UFC commentator found himself tangled in yet another controversy when a video of him saying the 'N-Word' recently went viral.

On the TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley defended Rogan and stated that the renowned comedian and podcaster is not a racist. The UFC bantamweight said:

"The amount of hours we've heard him talk, or commentate, he's clearly not a racist person."

Watch the full podcast below:

A compilation of Rogan saying the 'N-word' recently went viral on social media. The video comprised clips of the television personality using the ethnic slur on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Spotify, the platform that exclusively hosts JRE, recently took down 113 episodes of the podcast. Many believe this is due to the use of racial language and the spreading of misinformation related to COVID-19.

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes CW: Multiple clips of Joe Rogan saying the N-word.



This is who the right is defending. CW: Multiple clips of Joe Rogan saying the N-word.This is who the right is defending. https://t.co/qqaB12dFYz

Joe Rogan addressed the controversy behind recent viral video

Reacting to the viral compilation video which possibly resulted in numerous episodes of his podcast getting taken down, Joe Rogan revealed that he has never had any racist intentions in his life.

The popular comic also admitted that he was disgusted by the montage, which he feels was taken out of context. He stated that instead of saying the 'N-word', he often uttered the word itself during conversations on his podcast.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Rogan said:

“I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, nevermind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years... But for a long time, instead of saying the 'N-word', I would just say the word. I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing... It's not my word to use and I'm well aware of that now. But for years I used it in that manner. I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist."

The famed podcaster went on to say that while he regrets using the word, he also knows there's "nothing" he can do about it as the wrong message has already been transmitted.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik